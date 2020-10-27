Camp Bow Wow® Recognized as Franchising Leader in Growth & Development

The prestigious achievement marks the success of Camp Bow Wow's innovative programming to drive franchise owner engagement and revenue growth. Through the roll out of training technologies for interactive courses, Camp Bow Wow saw a 94% franchise engagement rate with 2,270 courses completed by Camp Counselors at locations across North America. The company additionally focused on opportunities to enhance the value of day care and boarding, while raising revenue streams for franchise owners. System performance highlights from the dog enrichment programs include 82% of franchises engaging, and positive impacts on the average monthly revenue per Camp.

Camp Bow Wow was also acknowledged with multiple first place honors from the Franchise Innovation Awards earlier this year, including "Most Innovative Building Design, Remodel or Prototype" for its lobby redesign and "Most Innovative Use of Technology" for its successful transition to digital e-learning. The premier dog care franchise was then selected as one of four finalists to present during the Franchise Leadership & Growth Conference on October 14th, where it was named the "2020 Franchise Growth & Development Leader of the Year."

The Franchise Innovation Awards recognizes franchise leaders that have created and implemented the most original and successful strategies and tactics. The 2020 winners were selected by a jury of seven judges, who evaluated on the criteria of innovation, objectives and results to identify the top franchise brands driving revenue growth, engaging consumers and expanding their franchisee network.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by Franchise Update Media as the innovative leader in franchise growth and development," said Julie Turner, President of Camp Bow Wow. "At Camp Bow Wow, the collaborative partnership between our corporate team and franchise owners is the key to our success, and is what fuels our dedication to providing new innovations that support our Camp owners with streamlined operations, training systems and revenue streams."

With over 180 open Camps across 42 states and Canada, Camp Bow Wow has been at the helm of the pet care industry for two decades. As the largest pet care franchise, the 140+ million-dollar brand continues to bring the Camp Bow Wow experience to more communities throughout North America on its mission to help pups lead happy and healthy lives. With fun and dependable dog care services that parents and pups love, Camp Bow Wow provides spacious outdoor and indoor play areas for all-day fun and offers the opportunity for pets to romp, socialize and board under the trusted supervision of Certified Camp Counselors®.

For more information about Camp Bow Wow, to find a location near you, or to become a franchise owner, please visit campbowwow.com .

About Franchise Update Media:

Franchise Update Media been a leader in the franchising space for more than 30 years. Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, two print magazines, four e-newsletters, four conferences, independent research, and books, all focused on franchising. Targeting franchise audiences online, in print, and in person, Franchise Update Media delivers a unique combination of educational and lead generation sources to help franchisors, multi-unit franchisees, opportunity seekers, and suppliers achieve their growth objectives. For more information, visit franchising.com .

About Camp Bow Wow®:

In 20 years, Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise, has sold more than 240 franchises in 42 states and Canada. The company is a $140+ million-dollar brand, with over 180 open locations and more than 50 in the process of opening across North America. For 10 consecutive years, the company has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. The Westminster, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, and today over 70% of franchises have women in ownership positions. In addition to day care and overnight Camp, the company also offers grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation , a non-profit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Since September 2017, Camp Bow Wow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated.

SOURCE Camp Bow Wow

Related Links

http://www.campbowwow.com

