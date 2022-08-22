CAMP BOW WOW® RELEASES THE TOP DOG BREEDS FOR 2022

Labrador Retriever tops list compiled by nation's largest doggy day care and boarding franchise for National Dog Day

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Dog Day on Aug. 26, Camp Bow Wow, North America's largest doggy day care and boarding franchise, is sharing the top dog breeds for 2022 based on its database of nearly 400,000 Campers across the U.S. and Canada.

While kennel clubs share annual lists of the most popular breeds based on purebred dog registrations, Camp Bow Wow's top 10 list includes purebreds, mixed-breed dogs (listed by their primary breed) and popular crossbreeds, including two doodles.

Camp Bow Wow Top 10 Dog Breeds for 2022

For the fifth year in a row, the ever-popular Labrador Retriever (including Lab mixes) tops the list. The Goldendoodle comes in second, followed by mixed and purebred German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, Australian Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Beagle, Husky and Boxer. Rounding out the top 10 is the Labradoodle.

According to Camp Bow Wow's Animal Health and Behavioral Expert, Erin Askeland, MSc, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, the Labrador Retriever is the most popular breed for many reasons.

"Labs are very versatile and have a friendly, outgoing temperament," says Askeland. "They are great companions for both adventurous outdoor activities and relaxing at home. All of this makes them great family dogs."

However, Askeland says the breed is only one aspect to consider when choosing a pet. She says to consider whether your lifestyle is more sedentary or active, if you have or plan to have children, how much time you can dedicate to socializing and training a new pup and how much time you spend away from home. It is also important to consider whether you prefer small or large dogs, how much time you can commit to grooming and if you want your dog to engage in a specific activity.

"While a dog's breed can play into certain tendencies and behaviors, it's important not to let the breed alone determine whether to bring a specific dog into your home," says Askeland. "At Camp Bow Wow, we love all breeds – including all the wonderful mixes we see each day – and believe every dog deserves a loving home. Animal shelters and rescues have many breeds and mixes that will make great additions to your family."

No matter the dog's breed, a great way to celebrate National Dog Day is treating your dog to a fun day at Camp for socialization, exercise and enrichment. For more information, go to www.campbowwow.com.

About Camp Bow Wow

Westminster, Colorado-based Camp Bow Wow is North America's largest pet care franchise, with over 200 locations in 40 states and Canada. Since 2000, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment, and pricing is all-inclusive. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated, since 2017, has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 11 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.campbowwow.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Macey Reed or Molly Landolt

[email protected]

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Camp Bow Wow