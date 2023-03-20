CAMP BOW WOW® RELEASES TOP 10 DOG NAMES FOR 2023

"Luna" tops list compiled by nation's largest doggy day care and boarding franchise for National Puppy Day

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna reigns supreme as the nation's top dog name for a second year in a row, according to Camp Bow Wow's annual list of top dog names, released in honor of National Puppy Day on March 23. The list is based on the nation's top doggy day care's database of nearly 400,000 four-legged Campers.

The second and third spots remain the same from last year, too, with Bella and Charlie holding at second and third. Rounding out the Top 10, in order, are Daisy, Lucy, Cooper, Max, Bailey, Milo and Sadie. This year, Daisy surged to fourth, up from seventh last year, while Cooper dropped two spots to sixth.

Regionally, the majority of East Coast, West Coast and Central states, including Texas, favored Luna, while much of the South, including Florida, favored Bella. In fact, only seven states had a top name that wasn't Luna or Bella. Lucy was the top name in Iowa and Mississippi, while Charlie was No. 1 in Utah. Buddy won in Oklahoma, Teddy dominated in Nebraska, Sadie prevailed in Rhode Island, and Daisy ruled in Illinois.

Camp Bow Wow has had an estimated 45 million dog visits since opening its first Camp in 2000 and has seen name trends evolve over the years. While the top names held steady this year, names based on pop culture began surging. The streaming series "Yellowstone" likely inspired a 254% increase in the name Dutton, the ranching family's surname, and a 60% jump for Rip, the well-liked ranch hand. Hawkeye, the Marvel superhero, grew 120% in popularity for pup names, and Luca increased by 60%, a likely tribute to the Disney animated film of the same name.

According to Camp Bow Wow's Animal Health and Behavioral Expert, Erin Askeland, MSc, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, it's important to choose a dog's name carefully, as it will be used for training purposes and will have a significant effect on the dog's life.

"Short names are helpful for getting your dog's attention," said Askeland. "A good rule of thumb is to stick to two syllables and avoid names that could sound like commands. For example, Clay is a cute name, but it may sound like 'stay' to a dog."

Askeland says that dogs learn their name best when pup parents give positive reinforcement. With treats and lots of love, the pup will catch on quickly.

Once a pet owner lands on the perfect puppy name, Camp Bow Wow helps dogs thrive through socialization, exercise and mental stimulation through its doggy day care and overnight boarding. It also offers a variety of training, health and safety tips for new pet parents in honor of National Puppy Day.

