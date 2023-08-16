CAMP BOW WOW® UNVEILS TOP 5 LARGE AND SMALL DOG BREEDS FOR 2023

News provided by

Camp Bow Wow

16 Aug, 2023, 10:38 ET

Labrador Retriever and Miniature Poodle claim No. 1 spots on lists compiled in honor of National Dog Day 

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Dog Day on Aug. 26, Camp Bow Wow, North America's largest doggy day care and boarding franchise, shares the top five large and top five small dog breeds for 2023 based on its database of nearly 400,000 Campers across the U.S. and Canada.

Unlike kennel clubs that share annual lists based on purebred dog registrations, Camp Bow Wow's list includes a range of purebreds, mixed-breed dogs (listed by their primary breed) and popular crossbreeds, including doodles. 

Continue Reading
Camp Bow Wow announces top five small dog breeds for 2023.
Camp Bow Wow announces top five small dog breeds for 2023.
Camp Bow Wow announces top five large dog breeds for 2023.
Camp Bow Wow announces top five large dog breeds for 2023.

In the big-dog category, the ever-popular Labrador Retriever (including Lab mixes) tops the list for the sixth year in a row. The Goldendoodle comes in second, followed by mixed and purebred Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds and Australian Shepherds — rounding out the top five large-dog and top five overall breeds at Camp Bow Wow.

The most popular small-dog breeds based on Camp Bow Wow's data are, in order, the Miniature Poodle, Chihuahua, Shih Tzu, Beagle and Yorkshire Terrier. Of the small-dog list, only the Miniature Poodle (7th) and Chihuahua (8th) appear in the top 10 overall breeds, which is rounded out by the Pit Bull Terrier (6th), Labradoodle (9th) and Siberian Husky (10th). 

For people who are deciding what size and breed of dog to adopt, Camp Bow Wow's Animal Health and Behavioral Expert, Erin Askeland, MSc, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, says family, lifestyle and daily routine are some of the most important factors to consider before adopting. Small breeds, for example, are typically more suitable for apartment living and tend to have lower energy demands, while larger breeds are typically more active and need more space — but there are exceptions.

"Some small breeds are big dogs at heart — for example, even the smallest terriers tend to be high-energy and need lots of attention and exercise, while a large dog breed like a Great Dane is known to be fairly calm and lower-energy," Askeland said. "Even though a dog's breed may influence certain tendencies and behaviors, the breed alone should not determine whether to bring a specific dog into your home. At Camp Bow Wow, we love all breeds and believe every dog deserves a loving home."

Lifespan is another differentiator between small and large dogs. Small dogs tend to have longer lifespans, usually 12–15 years or more, while large dogs typically have lifespans around 8–12 years.

Regardless of the breed, all dogs benefit from playtime, social activity, and enrichment. Treating your dog to a fun day at Camp is a great way to celebrate National Dog Day. For more information, visit www.campbowwow.com.

About Camp Bow Wow
Westminster, Colorado-based Camp Bow Wow is North America's largest pet care franchise, with over 200 locations in 40 states and Canada. Since 2000, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment, and pricing is all-inclusive. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated, since 2017, has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 14 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.campbowwow.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Macey Reed or Molly Landolt
[email protected]
[email protected]
817-329-3257

SOURCE Camp Bow Wow

Also from this source

CAMP BOW WOW LAUNCHES APP TO HELP PET PARENTS 'SEIZE THE PLAY'

CAMP BOW WOW CELEBRATES RECORD-BREAKING YEAR IN 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.