Camp Curious: Two-Thirds of Americans Say They Want to Camp in Next 3 Years

PORTLAND, Ore., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping availability, photos and reviews, has found that nearly two out of three Americans say they are at least somewhat interested in camping in the next three years. Last year 84.8 million people — about 1 in 4 Americans — went camping.

The Dyrt camper Crystal C. | Garden of the Gods RV Resort, Colorado Springs

These statistics are from the newly released 2024 Camping Report presented by The All-New Toyota Tacoma , the most in-depth and comprehensive look at the camping industry to date. Of those who said they're at least somewhat likely to camp in the next three years, many would be first-time campers. Nearly 30% of respondents who have never camped before said they are likely to do so within three years.

Interest among non-campers has been growing steadily for years. More than 20 million Americans have gone camping for the first time since 2021, including 5.5 million first-time campers in 2023.

"Camping is truly for everyone, and these statistics prove that," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "When two out of three people say they are curious about going camping, that's a huge number of potential campers. Camping has grown dramatically in the past few years, and people are getting inspired by friends and family members who enjoy camping to get out there themselves."

Of the 5.5 million new first-time campers, a third of them were between the ages of 18-34. And while one in four Americans camped in 2023, four out of five adults in this country have gone camping at least once in their life.

First-time camper growth is slower in West Coast states where camping is extremely popular. Campers in California, Oregon and Washington were 29% less likely to be first-time campers than the nationwide average.

"The last time I went camping was more than 20 years ago at Burlingame State Park in Rhode Island. It was a big family trip, there had to be at least 15 of us," says Sarah T. of Connecticut. "Now I have two girls of my own in high school and I want to plan a family camping trip either this summer or next, before they head out into the world. My father retired a few years ago, bought an RV and started traveling the country. Maybe we'll borrow that for a weekend!"

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the only comprehensive camping resource with over 12 million user-generated reviews, photos and tips for every RV site, cabin, glamping and tent camping location, including all public, private and free camping areas in the United States. The Dyrt is how campers search, save and book camping of any type anywhere in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO , campers get reservations at sold-out campgrounds , advanced maps, discounts on camping and more. The Dyrt is the No. 1 camping app and receives more than 30 million visits from campers each year because The Dyrt has it all. www.thedyrt.com

Contact:

Jason Simms

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dyrt