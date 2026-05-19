The Dyrt Announces Best Places to Camp for Free Presented by Vanlife Trader

PORTLAND, Ore., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., has announced the 2026 Best Places to Camp for Free Presented by Vanlife Trader, a modern marketplace for buying and selling campervans that helps vanlifers find the right rig for life on the road.

The Dyrt

Americans are looking for ways to save money as the summer vacation season approaches, and what better way to save money than to camp at an amazing campground for free? The Dyrt community loves its free camping — according to the 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks, 59.8% of campers camped for free at least one time in 2025.

There are many ways to camp for free. Some stay on property they own or the private property of friends or family. Others pull their RV or campervan into a rest stop or parking lot. But the most popular type of free camping is what is represented primarily on this list — dispersed camping on public lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management.

"Regardless of the reason — difficulty making reservations, keeping away from crowds, staying on a budget — camping for free on public lands is a great way to camp," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "The idiom 'You get what you pay for' just does not apply to camping. There are so many incredible camping properties across the country — I've stayed at hundreds of them — but for me, this list of the Best Places to Camp for Free is as much of a camping bucket list as any."

Best Places to Camp for Free recognizes the top campgrounds in the country rated highly by The Dyrt Community where there are no fees to stay overnight. From dispersed camping to free established campgrounds, these areas will make you wonder how something so spectacular is simply available to everyone.

The Dyrt's 2026 Best Places to Camp for Free Presented by Vanlife Trader

1. Dragoon Mountains — Arizona

2. Felt Picnic Area — Oklahoma

3. Mower Basin — West Virginia

4. Meadow Hot Springs — Utah

5. Fish Lake Valley Hot Springs — Nevada

6. Mt. Roosevelt — South Dakota

7. Minietta Road — California

8. Osage State Fishing Lake — Kansas

9. Cosmic Campground — New Mexico

10. Morgan Mountain Road/Spy Rock — Arkansas

The most important part of camping on public lands is to practice Leave No Trace principles and try to leave each place better than you found it. Where fires are allowed, be sure to check local regulations first, as many of these spots are in forested land that may be subject to temporary fire bans.

See photos and read all about the honorees from the Best Places to Camp for Free Presented by Vanlife Trader. Also, take a look back at Best Places to Camp: National Park Neighbors and Best Places to Camp With Kids and keep an eye out in the coming weeks and months for more Best Places to Camp awards for those looking for a very specific, once-in-a-lifetime camping adventure.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get all RV parks and campgrounds, the Free Camping Collection, and the RV Trip Planner. The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks is informed by the largest online camping community and is the leading source of information for the camping industry.

www.thedyrt.com

About Vanlife Trader

Vanlife Trader is a modern, easy-to-use marketplace for buying and selling campervans. Built by vanlifers, the platform connects buyers and sellers across North America and helps people find the right rig for life on the road.

www.vanlifetrader.com

Contact:

Mike Wollschlager

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dyrt