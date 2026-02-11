Camp Fire and AT&T to Give Away 2,500+ Laptops Nationwide as Part of Absolutely Incredible Kid Day® 2026

#KidDay contest celebrates the power of connection and encouragement, marking 150 years since the first phone call and Camp Fire's 116 years of youth impact

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of young people across the country will receive new laptops this Spring as national youth development nonprofit Camp Fire and multinational connectivity provider AT&T come together to celebrate Absolutely Incredible Kid Day® (#KidDay) on Thursday, March 19, 2026. As part of the nationwide campaign, AT&T is providing more than 2,500 laptops to help bridge the digital divide and equip kids and teens with the tools they need to learn, create, and stay connected.

Absolutely Incredible Kid Day is celebrated on the third Thursday in March

The laptop giveaways are part of a broader national movement encouraging adults to take one meaningful moment to tell a young person just how incredible they are. Twenty-five laptop winners will be selected through the #KidDay contest. Additional laptops will be distributed through Camp Fire affiliates in 23 states and Washington, D.C., prioritizing communities with the greatest need.

Founded in 1997, Absolutely Incredible Kid Day® is celebrated annually on the third Thursday in March and has grown into a nationwide tradition. Each year, millions of parents, caregivers, teachers, coaches, and mentors participate by delivering a simple but powerful message to a child or teen in their life: you matter. These moments of encouragement remind young people they are seen, supported, and connected to people who care.

"Absolutely Incredible Kid Day® has always been about the power of adults showing up for young people," said Shawna Rosenzweig, CEO of Camp Fire National Headquarters. "When a trusted adult takes the time to tell a child they're incredible, it builds confidence, belonging, and resilience. Through our partnership with AT&T, we're not only amplifying those messages of encouragement, but also helping ensure young people have the access they need to thrive in today's digital world."

This year's campaign coincides with two major milestones:

150 years since the first phone call , a powerful form of connection and critical to AT&T's mission

, a powerful form of connection and critical to AT&T's mission 116 years of Camp Fire, continuing its mission of connecting young people to the outdoors, to others, and to themselves

"At AT&T, we believe connection opens doors to opportunity," said Mylayna Albright, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility, AT&T. "By collaborating with Camp Fire on #KidDay, we're combining meaningful human connection with access to technology, helping young people build confidence, curiosity, and the skills they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world."

Beginning February 12, 2026, adults nationwide are invited to participate in #KidDay by submitting a note, call, or video message celebrating a young person through MemoryFox's storytelling platform. Each heartfelt submission becomes part of a growing nationwide movement of encouragement and connection and enters participants for a chance to receive one of the 25 laptop giveaways. Submissions will close on March 10, 2026.

The campaign will culminate on March 19, 2026, with a national celebration of connection. Inspiring messages will be highlighted through media partners and surprise moments; laptop recipients will be announced; and local Camp Fire affiliates will host additional laptop distribution events in select communities following #KidDay.

In a world that moves faster every day, young people face unprecedented pressure and digital isolation. Research and experience show they thrive when they feel seen, heard, and supported. By pairing encouragement with access, Camp Fire and AT&T are demonstrating that connection does more than link devices. It builds confidence, a sense of belonging, and opportunity.

How to Participate

Adults nationwide are encouraged to:

Call, text, or record a message telling a kid or teen why they are incredible

Submit their message beginning February 12, 2026

Share their story using #KidDay to inspire others to join the movement

Submissions will be accepted through March 10, 2026, marking a special countdown moment tied to the 150th anniversary of the first phone call and reinforcing the enduring power of a single message to uplift, encourage, and inspire.

For more information and to participate, visit our website HERE.

About Camp Fire

Growing up is hard. That's why Camp Fire connects young people to the outdoors, to others, and to themselves. Founded in 1910, Camp Fire was the first nonsectarian, multiracial organization for girls, but today is an inclusive national youth development nonprofit that serves all young people. By creating safe spaces where young people can have fun and be themselves, its 43 affiliates in 21 states and D.C. provide affirming, year-round, youth-driven experiences—school day programs, afterschool programs, leadership programs, and camps and outdoor education—that enable youth to develop essential skills that have long-term benefits and make a positive social impact on the world. Learn more at campfire.org.

About Philanthropy at AT&T

At AT&T, our corporate responsibility work is dedicated to bridging the digital divide across the country. We are committed to providing people of all ages and from every community with the essential resources they need to thrive in the digital era. For generations, we have supported programs that impact millions of individuals nationwide, and since 2021, we have committed $5 billion to initiatives that enhance connectivity, promote digital literacy, and improve access to high-speed internet. Our efforts particularly focus on uplifting communities, including students, older adults, and un-or underemployed individuals, ensuring everyone can participate in the digital world and benefit from its opportunities.

Media Contact

Surabhi Virnave

[email protected]

312-291-1099

SOURCE Camp Fire