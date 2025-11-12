National Youth Development Organization Camp Fire Partners with Puyallup Chocolates in Sweet New Alliance to Support Young People

Native-Owned Chocolate Brand to Be Signature Fundraising Centerpiece for Youth across the U.S. to Learn Life Skills and Attend Camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Through an exclusive partnership with the Native-owned Puyallup Chocolates, Camp Fire youth will sell one of the world's newest premium chocolate brands to help them learn important life skills and raise money to attend Camp Fire programs. This youth-led fundraiser will go live at select Camp Fire affiliates in January and February 2026, and supporters of the innovative youth development organization will also be able to buy the chocolate online.

The partnership will feature four of Puyallup Chocolates' signature products: Milk Chocolate Covered Grahams, Dark Chocolate Mint Stacks, Salted Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds and Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries.

Puyallup Chocolates is owned by Puyallup Tribe of Indians, the business and development arm of the Puyallup Tribe, a federally recognized Coast Salish tribe based in the Tacoma, Washington, region with over 6,000 members. Its chocolate is made with cacao beans purchased through impact-driven initiatives that focus on cocoa farmer prosperity and building self-sustaining farming communities that protect nature and children.

Leaders of both organizations pointed to shared commitments to youth development and sustainability.

"We are thrilled to partner with such an impressive organization that shares our values of community, inclusion and impact," said Camp Fire CEO Shawna Rosenzweig. "This partnership also marks a crucial milestone in Camp Fire's five-year journey to address and end cultural appropriation within the organization. We're honored to work with and learn from the Puyallup Tribe; together we can support young people through chocolate sales, which helps youth build important skills like goal setting, public speaking, money management and entrepreneurship. It also helps ensure that summer camp and school-year programs are accessible to all."

"The partnership is built on a shared commitment to empowering youth with the skills and confidence to shape their own futures," said Puyallup Tribal Enterprises CEO and Puyallup Tribal member Matt Wadhwani. "This collaboration will fund programs to equip young people with financial confidence, leadership skills and cultural grounding in one comprehensive experience."

Since 2019, Camp Fire has been committed to moving beyond harmful practices that appropriated Native American traditions, symbols and stories, instead focusing on building authentic, reciprocal relationships with Native and Indigenous communities. After recently sunsetting its former 70-year candy partnership and iconic Camp Fire Mints, Camp Fire Central Puget Sound (based in the Pacific Northwest) connected with the Puyallup Tribe around a potential partnership. With clear demand from Camp Fire alumni, affiliates and families for a new fundraising product, the collaboration with Puyallup Chocolates has come to life and stands to benefit all stakeholders.

Puyallup Tribal Enterprises' mission is to maximize the social and economic value of Puyallup Tribal assets to build a sustainable future. That sustainable future depends on empowering Tribal youth through creating economic opportunities and self-determination skills; similarly, Camp Fire has a legacy of building leadership, resilience and practical life skills. This collaboration sends a message of commitment to equity and access, ensuring that Tribal youth are supported alongside their peers across the region.

ABOUT CAMP FIRE

Growing up is hard. That's why Camp Fire connects young people to the outdoors, to others and to themselves. Founded in 1910, Camp Fire was the first nonsectarian, multiracial organization for girls but today is an inclusive national youth development nonprofit that serves all young people. By creating safe spaces where young people can have fun and be themselves, its 43 affiliates in 22 states provide affirming, year-round, youth-driven experiences—school day programs, afterschool programs, leadership programs, and camps and outdoor education—that enable youth to develop essential skills that have long-term benefits and make a positive social impact on the world. Learn more at campfire.org.

ABOUT PUYALLUP CHOCOLATES

Puyallup Chocolates, part of Puyallup Tribal Enterprises (PTE), reflects the Puyallup Tribe's broader commitment to creating lasting economic opportunity while honoring its cultural heritage. PTE serves as the Tribe's business and development arm, managing a diverse and expanding portfolio spanning construction and infrastructure, logistics and transportation, health and wellness, hospitality and recreation, consumer goods and retail, and emerging technology and innovation. Each enterprise builds economic strength that sustains the Tribe's people, culture and long-term prosperity. Through these ventures, PTE creates jobs, fuels regional growth and reinvests in programs that uphold the Tribe's enduring values of stewardship, generosity and respect. Learn more at PuyallupChocolates.com and PuyallupTribalEnterprises.com.

ABOUT THE PUYALLUP TRIBE OF INDIANS

The Puyallup People have lived along the shores of what is now called Puget Sound (in Washington State) since time immemorial. The Puyallup Tribe of Indians is a sovereign nation of more than 6,000 members and one of the largest employers in Pierce County. It serves its members and community with generosity and is committed to building a sustainable way of life for future generations. Learn more at puyalluptribe-nsn.gov.

