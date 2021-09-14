CAMP Hires Former WarnerMedia Executive Chris Spadaccini as Chief Marketing Officer

"We are thrilled to partner with Chris to build a global brand that families everywhere will grow up with," said CAMP's CEO Ben Kaufman. "Chris spent 20 years building the HBO brand through strategies that drive obsession and ritualistic behavior, and that is exactly what is needed to build a global retail business in the 21st century… Also, he likes to have fun. And we're kinda fun."

Most recently, Chris was the CMO of WarnerMedia Entertainment, where he led marketing for category-leading brands, including HBO, TBS, TNT, truTV, and HBO Max. Prior to this appointment, Spadaccini had a remarkable 20-year career at HBO, where he oversaw brand strategy, creative advertising, media, consumer promotions, as well as multicultural and digital platform marketing. Under Chris' leadership, HBO's marketing earned a reputation for being the standard of excellence in brand storytelling, innovation and consumer engagement. He played a key role in the development of HBO's direct-to-consumer strategy, transforming the company's marketing efforts over time to be more customer-focused and data-driven, delivering impact across every line of business.

Headquartered in New York and launched in 2018, CAMP has six retail locations in the U.S. Its unique combination of play, product, and programming makes CAMP a retail destination for families and a ritualistic part of family life. Camp.com produces expertly curated product collections, shopping lists, forward-looking trends, and engaging activities for families to enjoy together. CAMP partners with brands both in stores and online to help them connect with young families and bring rich sponsored experiences, themes, and content, including the PAW Patrol Experience: Only at Dallas—a full-store takeover and play space designed to drive awareness for PAW Patrol: The Movie.

"When I walked through 'the magic door' for the first time, I was blown away by the uniquely immersive experience that Ben and his team have created for kids and families," said Chris Spadaccini. "I can't think of a more noble brand purpose than enriching family life through play and joy, and I'm thrilled to be joining CAMP as it enters this exciting phase of growth and rapid store expansion."

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that helps answer the question, "What should we do today?" through a unique combination of retail and media. Launched in December of 2018, CAMP operates six retail locations in New York, Texas, and Connecticut and serves families everywhere via its digital platforms.

