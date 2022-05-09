'CAMP' IS IN SESSION: ALL-INCLUSIVE BY MARRIOTT BONVOY HITS THE BEACH WITH LEADING FAMILY EXPERIENCE COMPANY, CAMP, BRINGING A WEEK OF ACTIVITIES TO THE WESTIN RESERVA CONCHAL, AN ALL-INCLUSIVE GOLF RESORT & SPA

Global Travel Leader Teams Up with CAMP to Help Families Discover the Natural Wonders of Costa Rica through a Wellness-First Mindset

BETHESDA, Md., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy has partnered with innovative family experience company, CAMP, to create an exclusive journey for kids at The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa in Costa Rica. From July 6th through 10th, the bookable family-friendly package brings a week of physical, cultural, and creative activities such as yoga, DIY arts and crafts, water play, karaoke, and more to the Kids Club on property. The package – inspired by Westin's Six Pillars of Well-Being – marks CAMP's first international activation, incorporating the brand's FUN and PLAY expertise to the all-inclusive model, forging a hospitality first.

Aerial Shot of The Westin Reserva Conchal

"We are excited to collaborate with CAMP on this truly unique experience for families," said Jason Nuell, Senior Vice President, Premium Brands, Marriott International. "CAMP regulars from Boston to Brooklyn and Dallas to Los Angeles know how extraordinary the experience is stepping inside a CAMP location. Now we are bringing that experience to life against the backdrop of the breathtaking Westin Reserva Conchal. Parents will have peace of mind knowing their kids are having a blast, while they enjoy all that this incredible resort has to offer. It's a win-win for families."

The eco-friendly Westin Reserva Conchal is set between the exotic forests and unspoiled beaches of Costa Rica's North Pacific Riviera, offering the ideal balance of soothing escape, local culture, and family fun. Families who book the CAMP Westin Reserva Conchal package will enjoy:

Five-night all-inclusive stay from July 6-10 including meals, activities, and more

Flexible five-day kids club itinerary (with the ability to drop off or pick up) with activities guided by Westin's Six Pillars of Well-being:

Sleep Well – Westin's signature programming that supports a restful night's sleep to recharge after a day of adventure at CAMP

– Westin's signature programming that supports a restful night's sleep to recharge after a day of adventure at CAMP

Eat Well – incorporating nutritious and delicious dining options from Westin's Eat Well Menu for Kids

– incorporating nutritious and delicious dining options from Westin's Eat Well Menu for Kids

Move Well – staying active with field day activities, water games, and CAMP Olympics

– staying active with field day activities, water games, and CAMP Olympics

Play Well – inviting kids to let loose with CAMP's slime bootCAMP, bubble bash, sing-a-longs, ultimate dance parties, water play, and more

– inviting kids to let loose with CAMP's slime bootCAMP, bubble bash, sing-a-longs, ultimate dance parties, water play, and more

Feel Well – stimulating the senses with themed morning yoga classes and educational sessions allowing for kids to connect with nature and learn more about Costa Rica

– stimulating the senses with themed morning yoga classes and educational sessions allowing for kids to connect with nature and learn more about

Work Well – creating an inviting atmosphere for kids to learn together and keep in touch with DIY crafts, experiments, and pen pal postcards

Date night after-hour services provided by CAMP counselors, engaging kids for a fun night of activities at the kid's club

Voucher for the online CAMP kid's store filled with a curated selection of toys, books, clothing, and more

Collectible travel guide showcasing popular destinations, native animals, and local cuisine from Costa Rica used during hands-on educational sessions

Activities like swimming, tennis, golf, table games, beach cricket or volleyball are also included

CAMP at Westin Reserva Conchal is ideal for children aged 4 to 12

"CAMP's mission is to help families answer the question, 'What should we do today?' through a combination of play, product, and programming," said Amanda Raposo, Chief Experience Officer at CAMP. "In our stores, our communities, and online, we create joyful and interactive experiences for kids and their families. Our partnership with Marriott gives us an incredible opportunity to bring the magic of CAMP and its counselors to families beyond our own walls. We are excited to bring play into the family vacation."

In addition to the exclusive programming at the Westin Reserva Conchal, CAMP will also create collectible travel guide activity booklets for kid's clubs at other select All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy properties. These destination-specific booklets will feature engaging educational activities including learning pages to discover local animals, cultural touchpoints, culinary wonders, natural marvels, and more.

"All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy is on a mission to transform the way guests perceive the segment by delivering experiences that allow guests and kids to engage, learn something new, and come away from a vacation feeling completely refreshed and inspired," said Nuell.

CAMP is a totally unique shop/play hybrid experience both in physical locations across the country and online. Inside CAMP stores are rotating themed experiences where every surface is a seamless blend of play and product. With expertly curated product collections, gift guides, top toys, tips on forward-looking play trends, and a wealth of engaging activities for both children and adults to enjoy, CAMP stores and CAMP.com have everything a family needs to have fun.

Marriott Bonvoy is the award-winning travel program and marketplace from Marriott International. It brings together the company's portfolio of extraordinary brands, which includes more than 8,000 properties across 139 countries and territories as well as its premium home rental offering Homes & Villas by Marriott International, destination tours and activities, and All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy. Members enjoy complimentary and enhanced Wi-Fi, exclusive member rates, and access to Marriott Bonvoy Moments exclusive experiences, all the features of the Marriott Bonvoy app including contactless check-in, among many more program benefits.

To reserve the package, visit hotel-deals.marriott.com/lirwi-camp-family-package/ and to learn and explore more about All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy, visit all-inclusive.marriott.com. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy and to join for free, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy

Encompassing eight leading brands, All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy is Marriott International's all-inclusive platform, offering unparalleled amenities, diverse culinary options, and endless experiences for all ages, and tailored for each brand. The growing portfolio of more than 20 immersive getaways in spectacular destinations include The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa in Costa Rica and Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino. All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About CAMP

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that helps answer the question, "What should we do today?" through a unique combination of retail and media. Launched in December of 2018, CAMP operates nine retail locations in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas, California, and Connecticut and serves families everywhere via its digital platforms. To learn more about CAMP, please visit CAMP.com

