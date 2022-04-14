Camp Jeep® Returns to the 2022 New York International Auto Show With New 28-foot Mountain

Camp Jeep® returns to New York, making its 16th appearance at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan. Since 2004, more than 425,000 New York auto show attendees have experienced this ultimate off-road driving course.

Camp Jeep gives show-goers a chance to experience some of the extreme off-road capabilities of Jeep vehicles. The obstacles are designed to demonstrate some of the rigorous testing that Jeep vehicles endure before they ever reach consumers. Camp Jeep attendees will see firsthand the Jeep capability standards for ground clearance, traction, stability, articulation, breakover, off-camber and suspension.

Product specialists will drive attendees over the Camp Jeep course in a Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and Rubicon 392, all-new Grand Cherokee 4xe, Jeep Gladiator Mojave and Rubicon, and Grand Cherokee L.

"New York is the biggest SUV market in the world, as well as the Jeep brand's biggest market, so the New York International Auto Show is the perfect place to go even bigger with Camp Jeep. The mountain is 10 feet higher this year," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "This year, our Jeep customers can see what it's like to travel 28 feet up a mountain, at 45 degrees, in complete silence, thanks to our new Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe electrified Jeep SUVs."

In addition to Jeep Mountain, attendees will enjoy a ground clearance stair climb, demonstrating a Jeep vehicles' ground clearance and traction ability as they climb over a 5-foot staircase. The Trail Rated Pass is all about extreme three-wheeling as Jeep vehicles navigate over a 50-foot long, 8-foot tall obstacle as the vehicle articulates side to side. The Extreme Breakover obstacle will have attendees on the edge of their seats as Jeep vehicles navigate a 25-degree uneven plane until one wheel loses contact with the surface. The vehicle continues to climb until it hits the apex, leaving occupants with quite a thrill ride. Other obstacles include a 30-degree articulation wedge that is guaranteed to raise the excitement factor along with Maneuverability Moguls that test a Jeep vehicle's low crawl and suspension capabilities.

All Camp Jeep riders will be automatically entered into the Stellantis U.S. National Giveaway for a chance to win $100,000 toward any eligible Stellantis U.S. vehicle. Camp Jeep participants 17 years and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and be at least 44 inches tall.

Camp Jeep will be open during all press, preview and public hours of the New York International Auto Show, beginning Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis