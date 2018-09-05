Campaign Donors Step Up to Cover Tuition Increase
09:00 ET
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This past spring, Highlands College announced a tuition increase for the 2018-2019 school year, their first such increase in three years. But thanks to the generosity of donors and the growing endowment of the Eternal Impact Campaign, tuition did not change for current Highlands College students.
"We are blessed to have donors who are just as passionate as our students about making an eternal impact," said Kay Hargrave, executive vice president of external affairs. "And although our campaign is less than a year old and the first we've attempted at Highlands College, we are already ahead of our projections."
Tuition increases are a reality at most higher education institutions in America. Highlands College is no exception, with a student body that has doubled in the past four years requiring additional staff and facilities. "We know the vision God has for Highlands College is bigger than our current capacity. We need to grow and to do that, we have to find more funding, develop our facilities and provide opportunity to more future leaders," said Chris Hodges, chancellor at Highlands College and also senior pastor at Church of the Highlands, which is where the college began.
Highlands College is a biblical higher education institution that exists to supply the church with leaders of character to fulfill the Great Commission. Founded in 2011, located in Birmingham, Alabama, it is a two-year college offering numerous ministry certificates to its student body of over 1,000. Highlands College holds applicant status with the ABHE Commission on Accreditation.
Keith Hamrick, VP Marketing & Communications
Phone: 334.663.4793
Email: keith@highlandscollege.com
Related Images
students-return-for-fall-semester.jpg
Students Return for Fall Semester
School is back in session at Highlands College in Birmingham, Alabama.
move-in-day-for-students.jpeg
Move-In Day for Students
Highlands College Students receiving help with move in.
back-to-school-chapel.jpeg
Back-to-School Chapel
Over 1,000 Highlands College Students worshipped together at our back-to-school chapel service.
highlands-college-torch.jpg
Highlands College Torch
We are Highlands College.
Related Links
Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsUbO5Dz50c
SOURCE Highlands College
Share this article