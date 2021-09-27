Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Honors the Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawaii Youth Council, As Group Youth Advocates of the Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The members of the Coalition for Tobacco-Free Hawaii Youth Council have been named Group Youth Advocates of the Year by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. Members of the group will be honored on September 29, 2021, for their leadership in the fight against tobacco at the Tobacco-Free Kids' annual Youth Advocates of the Year Awards celebration, which is being held virtually. The event will be livestreamed at tfk.org/awards at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

In the Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawaii's 25-year journey, they have remained steadfast, consistent and committed to their goals of promoting healthier communities for those populations disproportionately impacted by the tobacco industry.

Each year, the Youth Council hosts Taking Down Tobacco Day, where youth from various islands make their voices heard as one as they meet with lawmakers at the State Capitol to advocate for policies to stop the tobacco industry from targeting young people. With the pandemic impacting in-person plans this year, the Youth Council organized smaller projects across Hawaii such as rallies, murals and other demonstrations to increase awareness, improve education and build grassroots support. The group also hosts "Taking Down Tobacco" presentations throughout the year to educate peers and community members across Hawaii.

In addition to their day of action, Youth Council members work year-round with local leaders to support policies to protect kids and vulnerable communities from the harmful effects of tobacco, such as ending the sale of flavored tobacco products and preserving the state's tobacco trust fund that funds prevention and cessation programs.

"We are thrilled to honor the Coalition for Tobacco-Free Hawaii Youth Council as our Group Youth Advocates of the Year," said Matthew L. Myers, President of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. "The Coalition is a model organization that rallying others in the fight for healthier, more equitable communities. They are proof that a group of young people can come together and stand up to the tobacco industry, while inspiring their peers to be tobacco-free and encouraging elected officials to take action."

Every year, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids honors a National Youth Advocate of the Year, four Individual Youth Advocates of the Year and Group Youth Advocates of the Year. The winners receive scholarships to continue their tobacco prevention efforts and serve as youth ambassadors for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Tobacco use is the No. 1 cause of preventable death in the United States, killing over 480,000 Americans and costing the nation $226.7 billion in health care bills each year. Tobacco kills more than 8 million people worldwide each year.

In Hawaii, tobacco use claims 1,400 lives and costs $526 million in health care bills each year. Currently, 5.3% of Hawaii's high school students smoke cigarettes and 30.6% use e-cigarettes.

Additional information about the youth award winners can be found at tfk.org/awards and more resources and information about tobacco can be found at www.tobaccofreekids.org.

SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

Related Links

https://www.tobaccofreekids.org

