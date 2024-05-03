CAMPARI LAUNCHES ITS 'WE ARE CINEMA' CAMPAIGN AS IT RETURNS TO THE FESTIVAL DE CANNES TO CELEBRATE AND SUPPORT FILM-MAKING

It's apt, then, that Campari has chosen the opening of the 77th Festival to launch its We Are Cinema campaign. Its role is to acknowledge human stories as the inspiration for some of the world's greatest cinema. Building on Campari's role as curator of aperitivo occasions, Campari celebrates those real-life moments that become remarkable stories. Viewers of the new campaign can expect a melody of cinematic moments artistically brought to life and told through the vivid red lens of Campari's creativity.

As both the festival and campaign unfurl, Campari will again host and promote a series of events from the Campari Lounge in the Palais de Festival, over-looking the famous red-carpet. This year, the brand also introduces Hyde Beach by Campari, a new iconic space on Boulevard de Croisette, where stars and guests will be welcomed, and events hosted throughout the festival.

Amongst their exciting program, Campari is honored to announce both new and returning collaborations:

Cole Walliser will be based in the Campari Lounge, interviewing guests and celebrities. The director and celebrity host, famous for the behind-the-scenes GlamBOT clips, will eagerly tune into his entertaining dispatches covering the red-carpet action from the lounge.

Campari is also rejoining forces with The Hollywood Reporter, recording a special festival edition of the Awards Chatter podcast with Kevin Costner – director, writer, producer and star of Horizon: An American Saga. Costner will join THR's Executive Editor of Awards, Scott Feinberg, live to talk about his returning to the big screen Western, premiering at this year's Festival de Cannes.

One of the most anticipated events has to be the Official Cannes After Party for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. During the festival Campari will host this star-studded event at Hyde Beach by Campari in celebration of the latest installment of this epic franchise.

Campari will also partner for the third year with Breaking Through The Lens, a non-profit organization which empowers women in film by facilitating access to vital funding. Together, they will host the 'Crossing Borders' gala to celebrate women who have transcended cultural borders. The evening will include a panel discussion with globally renowned actress, Diane Kruger, who will be joined by other industry figures - including Campari Group Head of Marketing, Julka Villa - to share their own unique experiences.

Campari is more than an aperitif. With such unmistakable characteristics, the brand has long been a source of passionate inspiration. Since its birth, Campari has always been at the forefront of cocktail culture, inspiring passion in bartenders across the world. With Camparino in Galleria, master mixologists, serving up their famed cocktails - including Negroni and Campari Spritz – the Campari Lounge and Hyde Beach by Campari are the perfect places to raise a toast to inspiring stories and the talent behind them.

Campari Group Head of Marketing, Julka Villa comments: "We are delighted to return to Festival de Cannes, this year bringing our passion for cinema and stories through our global We Are Cinema campaign to the iconic Festival setting. With a strong and enduring legacy in the cinema world, creativity and passion remain at the heart of everything we do. This year, we look forward to continuing to bring this to our audience through a program of remarkable moments throughout the Festival."

ABOUT CAMPARI

Campari, the iconic, Italian red spirit sitting at the heart of some of the world's most famous cocktails. Campari was founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, and pioneered by his son, Davide, who created something so distinctive and revolutionary that its secret recipe has not been altered since. Vibrant red in colour, Campari's unique and multi-layered taste is the result of the infusion of herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. As well as being unique and distinctive, Campari is extremely versatile, offering boundless and unexpected possibilities. As a source of this passionate inspiration since its creation seen through its founders' creative genius, artists in different fields and the world's best bartenders, Campari stimulates your instincts to unlock your passions, inspiring limitless creations.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 26 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,700people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

ABOUT CAMPARI AMERICA

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Courvoisier® Cognac, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

ABOUT FESTIVAL DE CANNES

The Festival de Cannes is an event that brings together the world's film professionals around an official competition and an International Film Market, whose highly media-oriented aspect makes it one of the first annual international events, contributing to the world cinematic influence.

ABOUT CAMPARINO

Camparino in Galleria is the legendary bar opened by Davide Campari in Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in 1915. The bar was opened opposite to Caffè Campari, the establishment opened by Gaspare Campari - Davide's father and the creator of the bitter liqueur - in 1867. An instant hit with the people of Milan, the bar became synonymous with the city's aperitivo tradition and in 2015 marked its 100th anniversary. Following a renovation project, the bar reopens to the public in autumn 2019 with a refreshed identity and food and drink offering designed to consolidate its status as one of the most influential establishments in the world for lovers of mixology and gastronomic innovation.

