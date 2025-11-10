Campbell Global Acquires Emerald Ridge Timberland in Oregon's Pacific Northwest

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: JPM) Campbell Global, LLC, the timberland investment manager of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, today announced the successful acquisition of Emerald Ridge, a premier timberland property spanning approximately 28,200 acres (11,400 hectares) across the north coastal and Willamette Valley regions of Oregon.

Emerald Ridge: A Commitment to Sustainable Forestry and Local Communities

Emerald Ridge is home to approximately 8.5 million trees of varying ages and species, including Western Hemlock, Douglas Fir, Sitka Spruce, Red Cedar, and Red Alder. The property will be managed in accordance with Sustainable Forestry Initiative standards, underscoring the firm's J commitment to responsible stewardship. Future operations are expected to provide living wage employment opportunities for residents in rural Oregon communities.

The property features over 365 miles (584 kilometers) of perennial and intermittent streams, which includes 70 miles (112 kilometers) that support populations of fish, and approximately 3,100 acres (1,291 hectares) of streamside buffers designed to preserve water quality. The acquisition also protects a mosaic of diverse wildlife habitats, including 390 acres dedicated to species such as the northern spotted owl, bald eagle, great blue heron, osprey, and marbled murrelet.

Angela Davis, Managing Director & CEO of Campbell Global, commented:

"We are pleased to be adding Emerald Ridge to our portfolio. Oregon is home to some of the highest quality forestland in the world and this transaction demonstrates our team's expertise and ability to acquire top-tier properties on behalf of our investors."

About Campbell Global

Campbell Global, a J.P. Morgan Company, is a worldwide investment manager focused on timberland, with headquarters in Portland, Oregon. With over four decades of experience, Campbell Global has managed more than 5 million acres worldwide for pension funds, foundations, family offices, and other institutional investors. As of December 31, 2024, Campbell Global oversees $10.1 billion in assets and 1.4 million acres globally, supported by approximately 150 employees.

In March 2025, Campbell Global closed its Forest & Climate Solutions Fund II, raising $1.5 billion—the largest timberland investment fundraise to date. Including separate account mandates, total capital raised reached $2.3 billion.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4 trillion (as of September 30, 2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high-net-worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. The firm offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real assets, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. Through its commitment to investment excellence, sustainable investing and innovative solutions, J.P. Morgan Asset Management helps

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is a global leader in alternatives, with over 60 years of experience managing alternative investments, including real estate, private equity, private credit, liquid alternative products, infrastructure, transport, hedge funds, and forestry. J.P. Morgan oversees more than $400 billion in alternative assets. As of 12/31/2024, J.P. Morgan Asset Management manages over $79 billion in real estate assets globally.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.4 trillion in assets and $351 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2025. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management