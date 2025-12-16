J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Private Equity Group Closes Global Private Equity Fund XII Above Target at $1.4 Billion

The fund will focus on the small and mid-market, granting investors access to top-tier GPs

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Private Equity Group ("PEG") today announced the closing of its 12th flagship fund, PEG Global Private Equity XII ("GPE XII"). GPE XII closed above its $1.25 billion target at $1.44 billion.

"We are pleased to announce the close of PEG Global Private Equity XII, reflecting strong investor demand for our flagship small and mid-market strategy," said Ashmi Mehrotra, Global Co-Head of J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Private Equity Group. "Our team's longstanding experience and general partner ("GP") network allows us to continue to source compelling opportunities with strong growth potential across diverse sectors and geographies."

The fund will be globally diversified across buyout and early-stage venture capital strategies through primary investments, secondaries, and co-investments. The Group's prior flagship fund, PEG Global Private Equity XI, closed at $1.28 billion in 2024.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Private Equity Group is a longstanding investor with over four decades of experience, managing $36 billion in assets on behalf of global institutional and private wealth clients. The team has been an active strategic partner to a proprietary network of 250+ private equity sponsor relationships, creating a robust co-investment sourcing engine. The team offers investors various entry points to the platform, including a range of commingled strategies and customized mandates. PEG recently announced the close of its second dedicated co-investment fund, PEG Co-Investment Fund II ("COIN II"), above its $750 million target at $1 billion.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4 trillion as of September 30, 2025, is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.6 trillion in assets and $360 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2025. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .

