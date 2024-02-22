Campbell's® and Parks Project Unveil Exclusive 'Winter Warmth' Capsule Collection

Beginning Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. EST / 8 a.m. PST, brand fans can enter the official drawing on the NTWRK mobile app for a chance to purchase one of 75 Campbell's x Parks Project "Winter Warmth" bundles. Available in adult and kid's sizes, winners of the drawing will be selected on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST via the NTWRK app. Inspired by the season's snowy landscapes and the iconic packaging of Campbell's, the exclusive collection features reversible fleeces, accompanied by a coordinating beanie – perfect for conquering the slopes or neighborhood sledding hills. Each purchase will be accompanied by the original winter warmth go-tos for generations: Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup and Campbell's Tomato Soup.

"Campbell's treasures the joy of snow days and the comfort of warming up with a bowl of soup after a day spent outside," said Gary Mazur, Vice President Soup and Broth, Campbell's Meals and Beverages division. "The Campbell's x Parks Project 'Winter Warmth' collection vividly embodies this feeling, inviting everyone to indulge in the comfort and warmth."

Parks Project and Campbell's are both committed to a sustainable future for generations to come. Parks Project is on a mission to inspire everyone to Leave It Better Than You Found It™. This mission is exemplified by over $2.5 million given to fund habitat restoration, advocacy, education, and volunteering projects in parklands across the nation since 2014 - a testament to Parks Project's dedication to environmental stewardship.

"At Parks Project, we are very selective with our brand partners - Campbell's is an iconic brand that is an authentic part of a camping and park experience. We're excited to work with them to help us amplify our Leave It Better mission to inspire a new generation of conservationists," said Keith Eshelman, Parks Project CEO.

In celebration of this collaboration, Campbell's, Parks Project and NTWRK have made a donation to Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit that works to connect everyone to the benefits and joys of the outdoors. In parallel with this donation, the brands will participate in a park clean up in Camden, N.J., the proud home of Campbell Soup Company for the last 155 years. This hands-on effort aims to support Parks Project's mission to enhance local green spaces and exemplifies Campbell's dedication to make a positive impact and build vibrant communities where we live and work.

Rules and details are listed here. US 18+ (19+ AL & NE). Void where prohibited. To stay up to date with all things Campbell's and Parks Project, visit Campbells.com and ParksProject.us and follow both on TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Campbell's:

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE:CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, the company generated fiscal 2023 net sales of $9.4 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

About Parks Project:

Parks Project, a certified B Corp, exists to transform park enthusiasts into park champions and encourage everyone to leave it better than you found it. Established in 2014, Parks Project is a lifestyle brand that brings the spirit of the National Parks into your daily adventures. They've donated over $2.5 million to fund projects in national, state, and local parks. For more information, visit ParksProject.us and @ParksProject.

About NTWRK:

NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, livestream shopping festivals, and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. The brand has captured the attention of tech and business media alike---recently winning Forbes' "America's Best Start-Up Employer," a Webby Award for "Apps & Software- Shopping," Ad Age's "Hottest Brands," and multiple Fast Company recognitions including "Most Innovative Companies," and "Brands that Matter." Under the motto "Shop, Watch, Connect" and with investors including Jimmy Iovine, Live Nation, Drake, Goldman Sachs, luxury brand Kerring and more, NTWRK provides a curated digital shopping experience that resonates with Gen-Z and millennial consumers.

Contact:

Antonia Scannapieco

[email protected]

SOURCE Campbell's

× Modal title

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.