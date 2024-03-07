Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Lovers Rejoice! Campbell's® Releases Limited-Time Only Flavor

The first ever limited-edition Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup is available to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12th

CAMDEN, N.J., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Campbell's has announced its first-ever, limited-edition flavor of Campbell's® Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup. This small batch release celebrates the brand's iconic Tomato Soup infused with the flavors of a grilled cheese sandwich for the ultimate spoonful of flavor and comfort. The soup can be prepared with water for a more robust tomato taste, or with milk for a delightfully cheesier flavor.

Campbell’s® Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Campbell’s® Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

"Grilled cheese and tomato soup has always been perfect together. It is a classic pairing for all generations, and it has drawn increasing fandom in recent years," Gary Mazur, Vice President Soup and Broth, Campbell's Meals and Beverages division. "Nothing can top the greatness of a grilled cheese sandwich dunked in Campbell's Tomato soup. As we developed our first ever limited time only condensed flavor, it was the clear choice."

Now through March 20, 2024, Campbell's is giving away 412 cans in honor of National Grilled Cheese Day (on 4/12) to lucky fans. Sweepstakes rules and details are listed here.

To stay up to date with all things Campbell's, visit Campbells.com and follow @Campbells on TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest. No purchase necessary. Legal US and DC residents 18+ (19+ AL and NE). Void where prohibited.

About Campbell's:

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE:CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, the company generated fiscal 2023 net sales of $9.4 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

Contact:

Antonia Scannapieco

[email protected]

SOURCE Campbell's