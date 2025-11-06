Campbell's Declares It's Officially Sides Season™ with 2025 State of the Sides Report and Limited-Edition Designer Drop

Key findings from the 2025 State of the Sides Report

From classics like Green Bean Casserole (celebrating its 70th anniversary this year!) to rising stars like Mac & Cheese, this year's State of the Sides findings dish out what home cooks know best: it's the sides, not the turkey, that remain the star.

63% prefer eating side dishes over the turkey at Thanksgiving, up from 56% in 2024.

47% say they'd be perfectly happy with a plate full of sides and nothing else, up from 38% in 2024.

44% call Green Bean Casserole the most iconic Thanksgiving side, with more than half of those who always cook the full Thanksgiving meal saying it's best made the traditional way.

50% of the nation believes Mac & Cheese should be a staple at every holiday table, with Gen Z and Millennials leading the charge.

Introducing the Limited-Edition Campbell's Sides Collection by Cynthia Rowley & Kit Keenan

Along with the report, Campbell's is dropping the limited-edition Campbell's Sides Collection by Cynthia Rowley & Kit Keenan. With 81% of Americans saying they show love for family and friends by preparing holiday dishes, this mother-daughter duo is the perfect representation of how these dishes are more than just recipes, they are a celebration of togetherness.

The collection features two stylish yet functional bags designed to help carry and showcase your favorite Campbell's side dishes.

The Holiday Tote comes complete with a perfectly sized casserole dish to make your Campbell's Creamy Double Cheddar Mac & Cheese recipe prep effortless. Its roomy interior holds everything you need for your holiday get-together, and the rectangular, detachable base helps keep your favorite side warm (and easy to tote). A surprise bonus: the bag also includes a bespoke Campbell's ring light for social-ready food pics.

The Party Bag includes a circular, detachable base, complete with a Campbell's-inspired trivet and a casserole dish for serving your Campbell's Green Bean Casserole with ease. It's the perfect companion to keep your dish warm on the go. Plus, the waterproof-lined top effortlessly transforms into a bottle chiller.

"Generations have turned to Campbell's to create their holiday side dishes over the years, and this year's report shows those classics are still at the heart of every holiday celebration," said Marci Raible, Vice President, Media Strategy & Digital Growth at The Campbell's Company. "We're showcasing both tradition and innovation with this unique collaboration with Cynthia Rowley and Kit Keenan that brings style and function to your holiday gathering."

Designer Collaboration Background & Inspiration

For Cynthia and Kit, coming together around the table has always been about more than just food as it's a way to pass down stories, traditions and style from one generation to the next.

"The holidays have always centered around making food and memories with family," said Cynthia Rowley. "Working on these pieces with Campbell's and my daughter Kit was such a special experience. It ties together our love of tradition, creativity, and of course, sharing love through delicious side dishes."

"Some of my favorite holiday memories are cooking side dishes with my mom," said Kit Keenan. "So, partnering with such an iconic brand like Campbell's felt natural. These bags showcase the dishes we love to share with our family and friends in a fun, stylish and functional way."

How to Shop, Give Back & Learn More

Campbell's State of the Sides Report, including state-by-state favorites, generational insights and holiday confidence trends is available at SidesSeason.com. Consumers can also purchase the limited-edition Campbell's Sides Collection by Cynthia Rowley & Kit Keenan ($99/each) at SidesSeason.com, available on Monday, November 10th at 1 p.m. ET while supplies last.

For every bag purchased, Campbell's will donate 99 cans of Campbell's Condensed Soup to Feeding America®, matching the cost of a bag in product donations. The Campbell's Company is committed to improving food security across its communities, and each year donates more than $50 million in food and beverages to Feeding America and other emergency food organizations. This year, The Campbell's Foundation has increased its financial support of community partners by $600,000 to help address food insecurity nationwide.

About the State of the Sides Report

Campbell's commissioned a survey of 5,000 US adults 18 and over in the United States who celebrate Thanksgiving, with 100 Americans in each of the 50 states. The research was conducted from July-August 2025, by Reputation Leaders, an independent research organization. The margin of error is +/-1.4% for the national results and +/-9.8% for the state results, with 95% confidence.

About The Campbell's Company

For more than 155 years, The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB) (Campbell's) has been connecting people through food they love. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Today, the company is a North American focused brand powerhouse, generating fiscal 2025 net sales of $10.3 billion across two divisions: Meals & Beverages and Snacks. Its portfolio of 16 leadership brands includes Campbell's, Cape Cod, Chunky, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao's, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. For more information, visit thecampbellscompany.com.

