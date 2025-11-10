Rao's Homemade® and Jenna Bush Hager Declare Thanksgiving Eve as the 'Ultimate Pasta Night'

Fans can enter for the chance to win flights home, and all the essentials for a simple, elevated meal

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rao's Homemade, America's best pasta sauce, is transforming Thanksgiving Eve into the Ultimate Pasta Night. The night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest nights of the year, with food prep, hectic travel and hosting obligations. But with Rao's Homemade, you can forget the holiday hustle, savor the joy of staying in, and slow down to connect with those who matter most over a simple and delicious pasta meal.

Rao’s Homemade and Jenna Bush Hager are turning Thanksgiving Eve into the Ultimate Pasta Night – a chance to slow down and savor with those who matter most.

To inspire home cooks to create their own Ultimate Pasta Night, Rao's Homemade has partnered with acclaimed television host and author, Jenna Bush Hager. Jenna is sharing how Rao's Homemade allows her to prepare an elevated meal that delivers slow-simmered magic and "cooked-all-day" flavor ready in minutes, so that she can focus on enjoying time with her loved ones.

"Rao's Homemade is my go-to sauce because it instantly elevates any meal and my family loves it," said Bush Hager. "That's why Rao's is helping me turn the night before turkey day, and all that chaos that comes with it, into the Ultimate Pasta Night. A night where I have the time to pause and spend time with my people over a great tasting meal with amazing quality ingredients."

Now through November 17, Rao's Homemade and Jenna have teamed up to give fans a chance to win everything they need to celebrate their own Ultimate Pasta Night, starting with a round-trip flight home. To help consumers make it home for Ultimate Pasta Night, Rao's and Jenna will provide ten lucky winners with a round-trip flight (up to $751), plus a Rao's Homemade care package. Another 25 winners will receive Ultimate Pasta Night Kits with all the necessities needed to enjoy the perfect meal.

"The Italian art of slow living takes center stage with Rao's Homemade, and Thanksgiving Eve should be no exception," said Marci Raible, Vice President, Media Strategy & Digital Growth at The Campbell's Company. "That's why we're inviting home cooks everywhere to embrace the Ultimate Pasta Night - a time to slow down and enjoy a simple, yet elevated meal with authentic flavors and incomparable taste. We slow simmer so you don't have to!"

To enter The Ultimate Pasta Night sweepstakes, visit www.RaosUltimatePastaNight.com from November 10-17*. For more inspiration on how to have your own Ultimate Pasta Night, visit www.raos.com and follow @raoshomemade on Instagram and TikTok.

About The Campbell's Company

For 155 years, The Campbell's Company has been connecting people through food they love. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Today, the company is a North American focused brand powerhouse, generating fiscal 2024 net sales of $9.6 billion across two divisions: Meals & Beverages and Snacks. Our portfolio of 16 leadership brands includes: Campbell's, Cape Cod, Chunky, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao's, Snack Factory, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. For more information, visit www.thecampbellscompany.com.

*Rao's Homemade Sweepstakes:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 18 years or older. Begins November 10, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET and ends November 17 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Flight voucher good for up to $751. Official Rules located at https://ultimate-pasta-night.prod.fooji.com/rules.

