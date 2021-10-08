Camphor Oil Market to grow by USD 8.90 mn from 2021 to 2025|Astrra Chemicals and Berje Inc. among Key Market Contributors|Technavio

The camphor oil market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing demand for camphor oil in the medical industry, rising beauty consciousness among people, and growth of the organized retail sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Camphor Oil Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Therapeutic Grade



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Camphor Oil Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the camphor oil market include Astrra Chemicals, Berje Inc., Ernesto Ventos SA, Mangalam Organics Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Oriental Aromatics Ltd., Saptagir Camphor Ltd., Taiwan Tekho Camphor Co. Ltd., Robertet SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the camphor oil market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The rising demand for aromatherapy is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends of the market. However, factors such as the availability of alternative essential oils may threaten the growth of the market.

Camphor Oil Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist camphor oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the camphor oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the camphor oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of camphor oil market vendors

Camphor Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.90 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.10 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astrra Chemicals, Berje Inc., Ernesto Ventos SA, Mangalam Organics Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Oriental Aromatics Ltd., Saptagir Camphor Ltd., Taiwan Tekho Camphor Co. Ltd., Robertet SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

