Camping World Enters Multi-Year Partnership As NHRA Pro Series Sponsor

GLENDORA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camping World, the nation's largest retailer of recreational vehicles (RVs), RV accessories, and RV-related services, has partnered with the world's largest motorsports sanctioning body to become the sponsor of NHRA's premier professional series, which will be known as the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

"I look at NHRA and I see a growing and loyal fan base," said Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World. "NHRA recognizes the product it has in the sport of drag racing and its responsibility to serve its fans. We at Camping World look forward to this new relationship."

The sponsorship, beginning immediately, will be in full swing as the NHRA celebrates its 70th anniversary and Camping World celebrates its 55th year in 2021. The sponsorship is an ideal fit for both organizations. For more than five decades, Camping World has proudly offered specialized products and accessories, expert advice and professional service to RV owners and campers. NHRA's drivers, teams and fanbase are deeply-rooted in RVs, camping, towing and outdoor living.

"Camping World has a strong history in motorsports, and we can't wait to introduce them to the incredible action of NHRA's 11,000-horsepower, 330-mph racing," said NHRA President Glen Cromwell. "Our fans, drivers, teams and partners are thrilled about the potential of this relationship as we welcome Camping World as a partner and entitlement sponsor for the NHRA and its premier series"

Throughout the life of the sponsorship, the NHRA is expected to deliver growth and fan retention for Camping World. Camping World, which has more than 160 locations nationwide, will also have a significant presence at NHRA national events and on NHRA's television coverage with the FOX broadcast network and Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

About Camping World

Since 1966, Camping World has proudly offered specialized products and accessories, expert advice and professional service to recreational vehicle owners and campers. We've grown from a single store in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the nation's largest retailer of RVs, RV accessories and RV-related services. With over 160 Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoor SuperCenters nationwide, a full-service call center and comprehensive website featuring thousands of quality products for RVs, camping, towing and outdoor living, Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors is the premier one-stop-shop for everything RV.

About NHRA

Headquartered in Glendora, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 14 national events featuring the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series, NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and E3 Spark NHRA Plugs Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and the NHRA Drags: Street Legal Style presented by AAA. NHRA also offers NHRA Jr. Street program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League for youth ages 5 to 17. In addition, NHRA owns and operates four racing facilities: Atlanta Dragway in Georgia; Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis; and Auto Club Raceway at Pomona in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE NHRA

Related Links

http://www.NHRA.com

