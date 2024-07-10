NHRA ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE FOR THE 2025 NHRA MISSION FOODS DRAG RACING SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring three races celebrating a 25th anniversary in 2025 and culminating with the 60th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in Pomona, NHRA officials announced today the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule.

As previously released, the 2025 campaign will open at legendary Gainesville Raceway for the third straight year, as the 56th annual Gatornationals kick off the NHRA's 74th year of racing on March 6-9. The NHRA will commemorate 25 years of racing during both events at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Route 66 Raceway in Chicago, as well as the 65th anniversary of the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, the 40th anniversary at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix, Texas Motorplex in Dallas and Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa., and the 15th anniversary of four-wide racing at state-of-the-art zMAX Dragway in Charlotte..

"It has been a terrific 2024 season and we're thrilled to continue that momentum into the upcoming 2025 season," NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. Post this

In all, the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule currently includes 20 races at standout facilities across the country. Minus the prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals on Aug. 27-Sept. 1 in Indy, which will feature five qualifying sessions, and the Virginia NHRA Nationals, which will again have three qualifying sessions on Saturday as part of a two-day event, every other race will include four overall qualifying sessions, with two on Friday and two on Saturday.

"It has been a terrific 2024 season and we're thrilled to continue to build off that momentum and excitement and reveal our dates for the upcoming 2025 season," NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. "We visit so many incredible facilities and we're so thankful for the amazing fan support we receive at these tracks across the country. It takes great teamwork to put together our national event schedule and we appreciate all the race teams, track partners and sponsors that play a huge role in this process. We've enjoyed a lot of special moments this year and we look forward to continuing that this year and into our 2025 season as well."

Following the NHRA Gatornationals to start the season, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series heads west for a trio of events, starting with the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park on March 21-23 and continuing the next weekend with the 65th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals on March 27-30 at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

From there, the two four-wide races will take place, including the 25th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on April 11-13 and then the 15th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals on April 25-27 in Charlotte.

NHRA race fans can then celebrate 25 years of NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series racing at Route 66 Raceway, as the 25th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance takes place on May 16-18 at the spectacular facility in Chicago.

Back-to-back races again take place to open June, beginning with the 12th annual New England Nationals at New England Dragway in Epping, N.H. on May 30-June 1, and then the fan-favorite 24th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at picturesque Bristol Dragway on June 6-8.

After a successful return to Virginia Motorsports Park in 2024, the NHRA will be back to the standout track in 2025 with the fifth annual Virginia NHRA Nationals running on June 20-22. Like the 2024 race, it will be a two-day event on the professional side, with three rounds of qualifying taking place on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday. That leads directly into the popular 19th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on June 26-29 at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

In July, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series heads to Seattle for the 36th annual NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways on July 18-20, followed by the 37th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals at scenic Sonoma Raceway on July 25-27. The penultimate race of the regular season falls in its traditional spot at Brainerd International Raceway, as the 43rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals take place Aug. 14-17, offering one of the most unique fan experiences on the NHRA tour.

That sets up the world's biggest drag race, as the prestigious 71st annual NHRA U.S. Nationals takes place Aug. 27-Sept. 1 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The Big Go represents the pinnacle of drag racing, as racers aim to win a Wally on drag racing's grandest stage.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the Countdown to the Championship playoffs begin with three straight race weekends. With another huge crowd expected, the Countdown to the Championship opens with the 40th annual NHRA Nationals on Sept. 11-14 from Maple Grove Raceway, moving to zMAX Dragway for the 17th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals on Sept. 19-21. The string of three straight races concludes with an annual stop at popular World Wide Technology Raceway for the 14th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals on Sept. 26-28.

Returning to Texas Motorplex for the 40th year, the NHRA will celebrate four decades of racing in Dallas with the 40th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, as the main event of the track's Stampede of Speed takes place on Oct. 9-12.

The Countdown to the Championship finishes up with races in Las Vegas and Pomona, as the 25th annual NHRA Nevada Nationals happens on Oct. 30-Nov. 2 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Champions will then be crowned in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle to celebrate six decades of NHRA Finals action on Nov. 13-16 with the 60th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

All races during the 2025 NHRA season will be aired exclusively on FOX Sports, with select events on the FOX broadcast network. For more info on NHRA, please visit www.nhra.com/schedule/2024.

2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Season Schedule

March 6-9: 56th annual NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

March 21-23: 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Firebird Motorsports Park, Phoenix

March 27-30: 65th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

April 11-13: 25th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

April 25-27: 15th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte

May 16-18: 25th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Chicago

May 30-June 1: 12th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 6-8: 24th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 20-22: 5th annual Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, Richmond, Va. This will be a two-day pro event with three qualifying sessions on Saturday.

June 26-29: 19th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 18-20: 36th annual NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Seattle

July 25-27: 37th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

Aug. 14-17: 43rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 27-Sept. 1: 71st annual NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis.

NHRA COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Sept. 11-14: 40th annual NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 19-21: 17th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte.

Sept. 26-28: 14th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Oct. 9-12: 40th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Dallas

Oct. 30-Nov. 2: 25th annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

Nov. 13-16: 60th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

For more ticket information, please visit www.nhra.com

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world's leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson's Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA's Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA's streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

SOURCE NHRA