Camping World Partners With Instacart to Power Same-Day Delivery Nationwide

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) ("Camping World"), the world's largest recreational vehicle dealer, and Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a new partnership to launch same-day delivery from more than 185 Camping World stores nationwide via the Instacart App and website. Camping World is the first dedicated camping and RV supplies retail partner to leverage Instacart's technologies and give customers access to same-day delivery of nearly 1,800 products, in as fast as an hour.

"We are excited to announce our new partnership with Instacart, which reshapes the way customers shop for their favorite camping supplies. In today's digital age, online shopping is the norm, and customers are increasingly seeking swift delivery solutions," said Emily Causseaux, Sr. Director of Retail – Omnichannel and Marketing at Camping World. "This partnership takes our omnichannel strategy to new heights, providing customers with an unparalleled shopping experience, focused on convenience. Customers can explore our wide selection of outdoor gear, camping equipment, and RV essentials on Instacart and have them delivered right to their doorstep. For more than 55 years, we've been committed to evolving alongside our customers, and now they can access a seamless same-day shopping experience for their outdoor adventures."

Camping World offers innovative and practical gear ranging from solar-powered portable grills to high-tech weather-resistant tents and more. The camping and RV supplies retailer is also using Instacart's Big & Bulky fulfillment solution to enable same-day and scheduled delivery for large items up to 60 pounds, including foldout camping tables, large tents, smart TVs, and more.

"Camping World is the leader in the camping and RV industry, offering expertise, quality products, and a passion for outdoor adventures to all who seek the thrill of the open road," said Blake Wallace, Senior Director of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "We're proud to partner with Camping World and power their same-day delivery, elevating their e-commerce strategy and making it easier for customers to get their camping gear quickly. Whether stocking up for a trip or grabbing last-minute essentials, we're committed to bringing the great outdoors to customers' doorsteps in as fast as an hour."

To begin shopping from Camping World for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/camping-world/storefront or select the Camping World storefront on the Instacart App. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick up and deliver the order within the customer's chosen delivery time frame.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is the World's largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. Our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry's most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 43 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

