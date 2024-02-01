CampsitePhotos.com Launches Campsite PRO Membership

News provided by

CampsitePhotos.com

01 Feb, 2024, 12:30 ET

Members will enjoy an ad free experience on CampsitePhotos.com, get 20% off campsite availability alerts, watch campground review videos and also see a list of best campsites for each campground.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CampsitePhotos.com, the most comprehensive online source of campsite photos available for U.S. campgrounds, announces the recent launch of its Campsite PRO Membership.

Campsite PRO Members will enjoy a completely ad free experience on CampsitePhotos.com, get 20% off campsite availability alerts, be able to watch campground review videos, view campground maps and also see a list of best campsites for each campground.

According to Eric Edwards, Founder & Chief Camping Officer (CCO), "Our PRO Membership offering is based on research we did over the last year and we found our users really wanted to have an ad free option. They also really liked our list of the best campsites and campground review videos. "  Campsite PRO Members will also have exclusive access to more benefits in the coming year, including a dump station locator app, a reservation window planner/tool that lets you know when campgrounds start taking reservations, as well as a quarterly newsletter. "We're also hoping to have semi-annual prize drawings just for PRO Members" Edwards added.

About CampsitePhotos.com

CampsitePhotos.com features original high-quality photos of each campsite in public and private campgrounds throughout the United States including National Parks, State Parks, BLM, National Forest and other campgrounds.  Since its launch in 2010, CampsitePhotos.com has visited and profiled over 2,600 public campgrounds including photos of each campsite, campground facilities, amenities, and recreational opportunities. The website also offers campsite availability alerts (Campsite Assist), RV Rentals (through an affiliate partner), campground review videos, campground maps, camping resources and profiles of over 9,000 RV parks.

Contact:
Eric Edwards
Chief Camping Officer (COO)
***@campsitephotos.com

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/13001945

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE CampsitePhotos.com

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.