Campus Switch Market Recorded Robust Results in 2Q 2019 despite Weakness in China, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, Campus Switch Market recorded robust results in 2Q 2019 despite weakness in China. Cisco and H3C growth more than offset softness in HPE and Huawei.

"Overall campus switching sales were robust in 2Q 2019, with most of the growth driven by North America and Europe, while sales in China declined," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Although growth in China has been decelerating over the past few quarters, the report indicated this was the first quarter of revenue decline in about three years. All this decline was driven by Huawei due to project delays, while H3C, Sundray and Ruijie continued to grow during the quarter. While it is difficult to assess whether Huawei's project delays were caused by macro-economic uncertainties or U.S. government's actions towards the company, we have yet to see much competitive displacement of Huawei so far," added Boujelbene.

Following are additional highlights from the 2Q 2019 Ethernet Switch – Campus Quarterly Report:

Cisco drove most of the Y/Y growth and gained 3 points of worldwide revenue share.

HPE revenue declined Y/Y for the second consecutive quarter.

2.5/5.0 Gbps port shipments more than doubled Y/Y.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Campus Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of Ethernet switches built and optimized for deployment outside the data center, for the purpose of connecting users and things to the Local Area Networks. The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue, ports shipped and average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed, and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (100, 1000 Mbps, 2.5, 5, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400 Gbps), plus regional breakouts. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

