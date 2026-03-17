Campus Switch Price Hikes Show Little Effect as Shipments Expand by Double-Digits, According to Dell'Oro Group

IOT Expansion Drives 4Q 2025 Access Switch Sales

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Campus Switch revenue grew in 4Q 2025, despite a drop in average selling price of nearly every port speed.

"Most vendors raised prices in the past few months, but ASPs remained low in 4Q 2025, with list price increases not yet flowing through to vendors' revenues." said Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "The AI infrastructure boom is causing supply problems for campus switch vendors, that are finding some memory components hard to come by. These supply shortages are behind the recent price increases, and we expect to see campus switch ASPs rise in 2026."

"Across the world, the expansion of IoT is driving enterprises to increase purchases of lower-speed access ports. While high-speed port shipments grew, 1 Gbps port shipments also increased, and this speed is often used to connect IoT devices such as sensors and security cameras to the network," continued Morgan.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2025 Campus Ethernet Switch Report:

HPE, having acquired Juniper, is focusing on a converged Aruba/Mist roadmap, and the company gained share on a trailing four-quarter basis.

Cisco's refresh opportunity remains in the billions of dollars, as older families of switches are no longer supported by the vendor.

Ubiquiti's announced enterprise line of switches is in short supply, with several models unavailable.

About the Reports

The Dell'Oro Group Campus Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report analyzes Ethernet switches built for LAN access and aggregation across access, distribution, and core layers. The report tracks vendor performance, highlighting revenue, port shipments, and average selling prices across modular, fixed managed, and unmanaged switches at speeds from 100 Mbps to 400 Gbps. It provides insights into Power over Ethernet (PoE) trends, smart/web-managed port shipments, and sales by vertical industries and customer size. Regional coverage spans North America, EMEA, China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and CALA. For more information about the report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, enterprise networks, data center infrastructure, and network security markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group