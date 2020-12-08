Campus Switch Revenue Returned to Year-Over-Year Growth in 3Q 2020, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Campus Switch revenue recovered after two consecutive quarters of high single-digit decline. Huawei, HPE, H3C, and Arista Networks drove most of the growth in 3Q 2020 and comprised more than 28 percent of the market sales, up nearly three percentage points year-over-year (Y/Y).

"Government funding around the world and particularly in North America propelled growth in the market," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Additionally, the market benefited from backlog fulfillment during the quarter as supply challenges improved from the first half of the year. While government funding may have benefited mostly the public sector and lower education verticals, we have started to see some signs of recovery in large and even some mid-size enterprises as they resumed spending on campus network upgrades," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2020 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report:

The revenue recovery was broad-based across all major regions: North America , Europe , and the Asia Pacific , with the majority of the growth driven by North America .

, , and the , with the majority of the growth driven by . 2.5/5.0 Gbps port shipments were up 60 percent Y/Y, surpassing 1.5 M ports during the quarter as the pandemic is accelerating the adoption of higher speeds and new technologies.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Campus Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of Ethernet switches built and optimized for deployment outside the data center, to connect users and things to the Local Area Networks. The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue, ports shipped and average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed, and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (100, 1000 Mbps, 2.5, 5, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400 Gbps), plus regional breakouts. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

