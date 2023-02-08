Campus Switch Sales to Approach $100 B Between 2023 and 2027, According to Dell'Oro Group

A "Digestion Period" is Expected in 2024, Followed by a Quick Recovery, Then Long-Term Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, nearly $100 B will be spent on campus switches over the next five years. A "digestion period" is expected in 2024, followed by a quick recovery and long-term growth.

"Despite rising concerns about the challenging macroeconomic environment and a tough comparison with the prior year, we expect campus switch sales to continue to grow in 2023, reaching a record revenue level by year-end," said Sameh Boujelbene, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. " Extraordinary levels of backlogs and rising prices underpin our optimism for 2023. As we head into 2024, however, we expect the market to go through a correction period. Our most recent interviews with some of the Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and System Integrators (SIs) revealed that some of their customers have already started to ask them to put product delivery on hold until they "digest" the equipment they have on hand.

"Nevertheless, despite some short-term fluctuations in market performance caused by the unbalance between supply and demand, we expect sales to resume their long-term growth in 2024. Our interviews revealed that the fundamental growth drivers remain in place and that digital transformation initiatives will propel growth in the campus switch market for many years to come," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the Ethernet Switch – Campus 5-Year January 2023 Forecast Report:

2.5/5.0 adoption will accelerate but shipments are expected to comprise only less than 15 percent of total campus switch ports by 2027.

Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) ports are forecast to comprise more than half of the total campus switch port shipments by 2027.

Despite some short-term headwinds, China is expected to gain four points of revenue share over our forecast period.

is expected to gain four points of revenue share over our forecast period. The IT/OT convergence is expected to increase over our forecast horizon but adoption may take time given the very long 10-30 year lifecycle of industrial networking equipment.

The introduction of Artificial Intelligence capabilities will continue to play a key role in vendors' competitive positioning in the market.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Campus 5-Year Forecast Report offers a complete overview of Ethernet switches built and optimized for deployment outside the data center, to connect users and things to the Local Area Networks. The report contains tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments by speed (100 Mbps, 1/2.5/5/10/25/40/50/100/400 Gbps Ethernet), plus regional breakouts. To purchase this report, please contact [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

