CampusGuard's InfoSec Awareness Training Certified by the Texas Department of Information Resources

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CampusGuard, a full-service cybersecurity and compliance services firm, received certification to implement its Information Security Awareness training for state and local government employees from the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), effective September 1, 2023.

According to Section 2054.519 of the Texas Government Code, CampusGuard's cybersecurity training program met the required criteria:

focus on forming information security habits and procedures that protect information resources;

teach best practices for detecting, assessing, reporting, and addressing information security threats; and

teach best practices related to working remotely

"CampusGuard delivers comprehensive online training promoting employee engagement and comprehension, while satisfying all compliance requirements and information security needs," said Katie Johnson, manager, operations support and online training product lead for CampusGuard. "Our interactive courses are designed to boost security awareness and reinforce a culture of cybersecurity best practices into their working environment to help mitigate risks."

CampusGuard's online training content is developed by credentialed security experts and includes role-based, personalized learning modules and knowledge tests to gauge user understanding. All training courses are updated annually to meet updated compliance requirements and educate users on new and escalating risks.

All state and local government entities must train their employees annually using a certified training program. Contractors with access to a state computer system or database must also receive training annually.

About CampusGuard

Founded in 2009, CampusGuard provides cybersecurity and compliance services for campus and community-based organizations including higher education, healthcare, state and local government and agencies, financial services firms and SaaS/tech companies, among others. CampusGuard's success in serving their customers can be attributed to the experience, education and commitment of their certified professionals and their in-depth understanding of the unique needs of the markets they serve. For more information visit www.campusguard.com.

