CampusGuard's Payment Advisory Services Transforms to Treasury Solutions

LINCOLN, Neb., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CampusGuard, a full-service cybersecurity and compliance services firm, is announcing its Payments Advisory Services offering has been renamed to Treasury Solutions to better align with the capabilities it offers.

"We opted to choose a name that better represents the comprehensive treasury and payments services we offer," said Ruth Harpool, payment services advisor. "Treasury Solutions understands the complex environment and unique payment requirements of campus and community-based organizations. Our extensive services demonstrate our broad knowledge of the payments space and our desire to serve as your industry expert resource."

Treasury Solutions' capabilities include:

Payment assessments

Payment rules and regulations assessments

Research, review and recommendations on new payment technologies, trends and solutions

Write request for proposal (RFP) scopes or manage the entire RFP process

Manage implementations of treasury and payment-related products and services

Policy and procedure development

Develop and write treasury and payments-related job descriptions

Review account analysis statements to identify cost savings

Organizations and government entities choose CampusGuard's Treasury Solutions team to help reduce costs, increase revenue, streamline operations, and improve the standardizations and efficiencies of payment programs. The company's industry insights and hands-on experience enable customers to customize and deliver a better end-user while helping to ensure every payment process is modern, safe, secure and compliant.

"Our dedicated team continues to be informed of new requirements, rules and trends and offers consulting services, support and assessments on our clients' current payment processes and options for new payment technologies and solutions that will promote cost savings and improve operational efficiencies," Harpool said.

About CampusGuard

Founded in 2009, CampusGuard provides cybersecurity and compliance services for campus and community-based organizations including higher education, healthcare, state and local government and agencies, financial services firms and SaaS/tech companies, among others. CampusGuard's success in serving its customers can be attributed to the experience, education and commitment of its certified professionals and in-depth understanding of the unique needs of the markets it serves. For more information, visit www.campusguard.com.

