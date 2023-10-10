CampusGuard's Ruth Harpool Joins Nacha's ACH Network Advisory Board

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CampusGuard, a full-service cybersecurity and compliance services firm, is excited to announce the appointment of Ruth Harpool, CampusGuard Treasury Solutions advisor, to Nacha's ACH Network Advisory Board (ANAB).

ANAB represents a diverse spectrum of corporations, fintech firms, and other technology providers, facilitating direct communication with the Nacha Board of Directors. ANAB actively participates in dialogues with representatives from the Nacha Board, offering valuable input and feedback on matters of significance pertaining to the ACH Network and its utilization, and the support and enablement of ACH payments by various stakeholders.

Nacha maintains a continuous and inclusive approach to engaging with a wide range of non-financial institution entities. This engagement is fostered through membership programs, industry outreach initiatives, and active participation in various groups and forums within the Nacha rulemaking process related to the ACH Network's development and the formulation of Nacha Operating Rules. ANAB plays an indispensable role in these collaborative endeavors.

"Ruth brings a wealth of diverse expertise to the board, particularly in the fields of Treasury Operations, Payments, and Payments Risk Management," said Robert Unger, Senior Director, Nacha. "With over three decades of experience in banking services, banking operations, not-for-profit treasury cash management, and operational leadership in payments management, Ruth's extensive knowledge serves as a valuable asset for ANAB. We are delighted to welcome her to the Board and eagerly anticipate her valuable contributions."

About CampusGuard

Founded in 2009, CampusGuard provides cybersecurity and compliance services for campus and community-based organizations, including higher education, healthcare, state and local government and agencies, financial services firms, utilities, transportation, and SaaS/tech companies, among others. CampusGuard's success in serving their customers can be attributed to the experience, education, and commitment of their certified professionals and their in-depth understanding of the unique needs of the markets they serve. For more information visit www.campusguard.com.

