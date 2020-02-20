Camtek Announces Record Results for 2019

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2019

Revenues of $33.2 million , similar to the fourth quarter 2018 and in line with guidance;

, similar to the fourth quarter 2018 and in line with guidance; GAAP operating income of $4.6 million ; non-GAAP operating income of $5.4 million , representing an operating margin of 13.8% and 16.3%, respectively;

; non-GAAP operating income of , representing an operating margin of 13.8% and 16.3%, respectively; GAAP net income of $4.6 million and non-GAAP net income of $5.4 million ; and

and non-GAAP net income of ; and Strong operating cash flow of $7.5 million .

Highlights of the Full Year 2019

Revenues of $134 million ; a 9% year-over-year increase;

; a 9% year-over-year increase; GAAP operating income of $22.0 million ;

; Non-GAAP operating income of $25.0 million ;

; GAAP net income of $22.0 million ;

; Non-GAAP net income of $23.9 million ; and

; and Strong operating cash flow of $24.7 million in 2019 leading to year-end net cash balance of $89.5 million .

Forward-Looking Expectations

Based on orders in hand, Camtek expected revenues of between $33 and $34 million for the first quarter. However, despite the demand for Camtek's products by Chinese customers, certain governmental restrictions aiming to control the spread of the Coronavirus may cause delays in installations in China, and may therefore impact upon Camtek's revenues in the first quarter.

Since Camtek has good visibility into its second quarter revenues and, assuming the Coronavirus situation is resolved not too far into the second quarter, it is expected that revenue for the first half of 2020 would be at a record level of approximately $70 million.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit Camtek's CEO commented, "Camtek closed 2019 with record revenues and profit. I am very proud of this impressive achievement, especially in light of the weaker semiconductor market last year. We were able to demonstrate 9% year-over-year growth while the semiconductor market as a whole declined by over 10%."

Continued Mr. Amit, "The market drivers for our products remain strong across different applications such as CMOS image sensors, 5G and advanced interconnect packaging.

"The Chinese market is significant to our business and represents an important long-term growth engine. We continue to receive orders from this region and even in recent days we have received several orders for multiple machines from major Chinese customers. Meanwhile, the demand from other territories is also strong. We hope that the Coronavirus will be contained soon and the people in China will be able to get back to their normal lives.

"We have started 2020 with a strong backlog, and as mentioned, we expect record revenues of approximately $70 million for the first half of the year."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $33.2 million, similar to those of the fourth quarter 2018.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $15.8 million (47.7% of revenues), compared to a gross profit of $16.7 million (50.4% of revenues) in the fourth quarter 2018. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $15.9 million (48.0% of revenues), compared to $16.8 million (50.6% of revenues) in the fourth quarter 2018.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $4.6 million (13.8% of revenues), compared to an operating income of $6.2 million (18.7% of revenues) in the fourth quarter 2018. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $5.4 million (16.3% of revenues), compared to $6.9 million (20.7% of revenues) in the fourth quarter 2018.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $4.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2018. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $5.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits, as of December 31, 2019 were $89.5 million compared to $83.0 million as of September 30, 2019. During the fourth quarter, Camtek generated $7.5 million in operating cash flow.

Full Year 2019 Results Summary

Revenues for 2019 were $134.0 million, an increase of 9% over the $123.2 million reported in 2018.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis totaled $64.8 million (48.3% of revenues), compared to $60.8 million (49.4% of revenues) in 2018. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis totaled $65.1 million (48.6% of revenues), compared to $61.2 million (49.7% of revenues) in 2018.

Operating income on a GAAP basis totaled $22.0 million (16.4% of revenues), compared to operating income of $20.0 million (16.3% of revenues) in 2018. Operating income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $25.0 million (18.7% of revenues), compared to $22.2 million (18.0% of revenues) in 2018.

Net income on a GAAP basis totaled $22.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $18.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in 2018. Net income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $23.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $20.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in 2018.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry, the disruption to our business related to the coronavirus, including its spread and effects in and beyond China across the Asia Pacific region, which includes, inter alia, South Korea and Taiwan, and globally, intellectual property litigation, price reductions as well as due to risks identified in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses, (ii) Chroma transaction expenses, (iii) discontinued operations, and (iv) write off costs with regard to the FIT activities, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)



December 31, December 31,

2019 2018

U.S. Dollars (In thousands) Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 38,047 54,935 Short-term deposits 51,500 - Trade accounts receivable, net 31,443 31,644 Inventories 23,803 30,109 Other current assets 2,909 2,613 Total current assets 147,702 119,301





Fixed assets, net *18,526 17,117





Long term inventory 2,791 2,056 Deferred tax asset 746 2,366 Other assets, net 113 231 Intangible assets, net 491 476

4,141 5,129 Total assets 170,369 141,547 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable 11,334 15,541 Other current liabilities *20,272 23,179 Total current liabilities 31,606 38,720 Long term liabilities



Other long term liabilities *2,461 1,420

2,461 1,420 Total liabilities 34,067 40,140 Commitments and contingencies



Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and at December 31, 2018;



40,742,355 issued shares at December 31, 2019 and 38,535,445 at December 31, 2018;



38,649,979 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and

36,443,069 at December 31, 2018 157 151 Additional paid-in capital 101,327 81,873 Retained earnings 36,716 21,281

138,200 103,305 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of December 31, 2019 and

December 31, 2018) (1,898) (1,898) Total shareholders' equity 136,302 101,407 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 170,369 141,547













*Includes adjustment in respect of implementation of ASC 842 - Leases



Camtek Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data)



Year ended December 31,

Three Months ended December 31,

2019 2018

2019 2018

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars























Revenues 134,019 123,174

33,201 33,174 Cost of revenues 69,235 62,378

17,360 16,457 Gross profit 64,784 60,796

15,841 16,717























Research and development costs 16,331 14,581

4,440 4,125 Selling, general and administrative expense 26,481 26,182

6,813 6,390

42,812 40,763

11,253 10,515











Operating income 21,972 20,033

4,588 6,202 Financial income, net 801 728

461 237 Income before income taxes 22,773 20,761

5,049 6,439











Income taxes (expense) (1,950) (2,030)

(442) (666) Net income from continuing operations 20,823 18,731

4,607 5,773 Discontinued operations *









Income from discontinued operations











Income before tax expense 1,257 -

- - Income taxes (expense) (94) -

- - Income from discontinued operations 1,163 -

- -











Net income 21,986 18,731

4,607 5,773

*Relates to the earn-out payment received from the sale of the PCB business.

Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results

(In thousands, except share data)



Year ended December 31,

Three Months ended December 31,

2019 2018

2019 2018

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars











Reported net income attributable to

Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis









21,986 18,731

4,607 5,773 Share-based compensation 2,892 1,682

824 654 Chroma transaction expenses (1) 136 -

- - Attributable to discontinued operations (1,163) -

- - Effect of FIT reorganization (2) - 506

- - Non-GAAP net income 23,851 20,919

5,431 6,427











Non–GAAP net incomeper diluted share 0.62 0.57

0.14 0.17











Gross margin on GAAP basis 48.3% 49.4%

47.7% 50.4% Reported gross profit on GAAP basis 64,784 60,796

15,841 16,717











Share-based compensation 292 167

85 62 Effect of FIT reorganization (2) - 205

- - Non-GAAP gross margin 48.6% 49.7%

48.0% 50.6% Non-GAAP gross profit 65,076 61,168

15,926 16,779











Reported operating income (loss)

attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis



















21,972 20,033

4,588 6,202 Share-based compensation 2,892 1,682

824 654 Chroma transaction expenses (1) 136 -

- - Effect of FIT reorganization (2) - 506

- - Non-GAAP operating income 25,000 22,221

5,412 6,854

(1) In the second and third quarters of 2019, certain transaction expenses were incurred in relation to the

technological cooperation agreement with Chroma. These were recorded under operating expenses.

(2) At the end of the first quarter of 2018, the Company ceased its efforts to utilize the remaining inventory and

equipment related to FIT development and recorded a one-time write-off in the amount of $0.5 million,

consisting of: (1) inventory write-offs of $0.2 million, recorded under the cost of revenue line item; and (2)

fixed asset write-offs of $0.3 million recorded under operating expenses.

SOURCE Camtek Ltd.