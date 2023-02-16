CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RECORD RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2022

Record annual revenue of $321 million, 19% YoY growth

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Revenues of $82.2 million ; an 11% increase year-over-year;

; an 11% increase year-over-year; GAAP operating income of $20.5 million ; non-GAAP operating income of $22.8 million , representing an operating margin of 24.9% and 27.8% respectively;

; non-GAAP operating income of , representing an operating margin of 24.9% and 27.8% respectively; GAAP net income of $21.7 million and non-GAAP net income of $24.0 million ;

and non-GAAP net income of ; Strong operating cash flow of $19.6 million ;

Highlights of the Full Year 2022

Revenues of $320.9 million ; a 19% increase year-over-year;

; a 19% increase year-over-year; GAAP operating income of $81.5 million ; non-GAAP operating income of $92.0 million ; representing operating margins of 25.4% and 28.7%, respectively;

; non-GAAP operating income of ; representing operating margins of 25.4% and 28.7%, respectively; GAAP net income of $79.9 million ; non-GAAP net income of $90.5 million ; and

; non-GAAP net income of ; and Operating cash flow of $57.8 million in 2022, which led to a year-end total cash, short-term and long-term deposits balance of $479 million .

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects revenues in the first quarter of 2023 between $71-74 million, representing a mid-point 6% decline from the first quarter of 2022.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "I am pleased to report record revenues for the fifth year in a row. In the last two years our revenues have more than doubled, while our operating profit has more than tripled. We remain well positioned in the fastest growing segments of our industry such as Heterogenous Integration and Compound Semiconductors, and we expect to benefit from this growth in the future."

Continued Mr. Amit, "We believe that our leading position in the specific segments, broad and diversified customer base and long-term strategic relationships with customers will enable us to again outperform the wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) which is predicted to decline by 20-30% in 2023."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $82.2 million. This compares to fourth quarter 2021 revenues of $74.2 million, a growth of 11%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $39.9 million (48.6% of revenues), up 6% compared to a gross profit of $37.6 million (50.7% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $40.2 million (49.0% of revenues), up 6% compared to a gross profit of $37.8 million (50.9% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.5 million (24.9% of revenues), an increase of 6% compared to an operating profit of $19.3 million (26.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $22.8 million (27.8% of revenues), an increase of 9% compared to $20.9 million (28.2% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $21.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $24.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $19.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Results Summary

Revenues for 2022 were $320.9 million, an increase of 19.0% over the $269.7 million reported in 2021.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis totaled $159.9 million (49.8% of revenues), an increase of 16% compared to $137.4 million (50.9% of revenues) in 2021.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis totaled $161.1 million (50.2% of revenues), an increase of 17% compared to $138.0 million (51.2% of revenues) in 2021.

Operating income on a GAAP basis totaled $81.5 million (25.4% of revenues), an increase of 15% compared to operating income of $70.9 million (26.3% of revenues) in 2021.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $92.0 million (28.7% of revenues), an increase of 20% compared to $76.7 million (28.4% of revenues) in 2021.

Net income on a GAAP basis totaled $79.9 million, or $1.66 per diluted share. This is an increase of 33% compared to net income of $60.3 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in 2021.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $90.5 million, or $1.88 per diluted share. This is an increase of 27% compared to net income of $71.4 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, in 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, as of December 31, 2022, were $478.7 million compared to $429.9 million as of December 31, 2021 and $460.3 million as of September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $19.6 million.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including our expected revenue for the first quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 and statements relating to the compound semiconductors market our expense structure and our target operating model. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of any new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, such as changes in U.S. trade policies; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China (which is our largest territory), Taiwan and Korea; the impact of the war in Ukraine, rising inflation, rising interest rates, volatile exchange rates and commodities' prices, and continuing or new effects as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component and substrate shortages and other supply chain challenges; the future purchase, use, and availability of components supplied by third parties; impurities and other disruptions to our customers' operations, which could lower production yields or interrupt manufacturing, and could result in the cancellation or delay of purchases of our products; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the SEC.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) tax settlement expenses, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.





CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands)











December 31, December 31,

2022 2021 Assets U.S. Dollars Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 148,156 241,943 Short-term deposits 251,500 156,000 Trade accounts receivable, net 80,611 57,825 Inventories 65,541 58,759 Other current assets 11,156 5,653





Total current assets 556,964 520,180

















Long-term deposits 79,000 32,000 Long-term inventory 5,357 5,150 Deferred tax asset, net 1,004 227 Other assets, net 1,024 190 Fixed assets, net 33,141 25,400 Intangible assets, net 597 610







120,123 63,577





Total assets 677,087 583,757





Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable 31,667 33,550 Other current liabilities 56,833 56,137





Total current liabilities 88,500 89,687





Long-term liabilities



Other long-term liabilities 8,748 5,800 Convertible notes 195,737 194,643

204,485 200,443





Total liabilities 292,985 290,130





Commitments and contingencies









Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at

December 31, 2022 and at December 31, 2021;



46,505,318 issued shares at December 31, 2022 and 45,939,019 at

December 31, 2021;



44,412,942 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and

43,846,643 at December 31, 2021 175 172 Additional paid-in capital 187,105 176,582 Retained earnings 198,720 118,771

386,000 295,525 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of December 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021) (1,898) (1,898)





Total shareholders' equity 384,102 293,627





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 677,087 583,757













Camtek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Income







(in thousands, except share data)









Year ended December 31, Three Months ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars









Revenues 320,909 269,659 82,175 74,171 Cost of revenues 161,053 132,315 42,229 36,591









Gross profit 159,856 137,344 39,946 37,580



















Research and development costs 28,859 23,473 6,684 6,699 Selling, general and administrative expense 49,499 42,973 12,801 11,567

78,358 66,446 19,485 18,266



















Operating income 81,498 70,898 20,461 19,314









Financial income, net 6,690 1,030 3,801 119









Income before income taxes 88,188 71,928 24,262 19,433









Income taxes expense (8,239) (11,651) (2,589) (6,673)









Net income 79,949 60,277 21,673 12,760











Net income per ordinary share:



















Year ended December 31, Three Months ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars









Basic net earnings 1.81 1.38 0.49 0.29



















Diluted net earnings 1.66 1.34 0.45 0.28









Weighted average number of







ordinary shares outstanding:

















Basic 44,158 43,644 44,397 43,845









Diluted 48,229 45,035 48,332 46,301

Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results







(In thousands, except share data)









Year ended December 31, Three Months ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars Reported net income attributable to

Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 79,949 60,277 21,673 12,760 Tax settlement (1) - 5,305 - 5,305 Share-based compensation 10,523 5,815 2,371 1,622 Non-GAAP net income 90,472 71,397 24,044 19,687









Non–GAAP net income per diluted share 1.88 1.59 0.50 0.43









Gross margin on GAAP basis 49.8 % 50.9 % 48.6 % 50.7 % Reported gross profit on GAAP basis 159,856 137,344 39,946 37,580









Share-based compensation 1,217 653 295 179 Non-GAAP gross margin 50.2 % 51.2 % 49.0 % 50.9 % Non-GAAP gross profit 161,073 137,997 40,241 37,759









Reported operating income (loss)

attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 81,498 70,898 20,461 19,314 Share-based compensation 10,523 5,815 2,371 1,622 Non-GAAP operating income 92,021 76,713 22,832 20,936

(1) In February 2022 the Company reached a settlement with the Israeli Tax Authorities and recorded a one-time tax expense in respect of its historical exempt earnings.

