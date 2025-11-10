CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RECORD RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2025

Another Strong Quarter Expected in Q4 with Revenues of around $127 million

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

2025 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Record revenues of $126.0 million, a 12% YoY increase;

GAAP gross margin of 50.0% and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.5%;

GAAP operating income of $31.8 million (up 8% YoY) and non-GAAP operating income of $37.6 million (up 10% YoY), representing operating margins of 25.3% and 29.9%, respectively;

$500 million raised via new offering of convertible notes;

The GAAP results include a one-time capital loss of $89 million, net, related to the repurchase of 83% of the 2021 convertible notes which led to a GAAP net loss of $53.2 million and EPS of $(1.16); and non-GAAP net income of $40.9 million (up 10% YoY); and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.82; and

Generated cash of over $34 million from operating activities.

Fourth Quarter Guidance

Based on current orders, sales pipeline, and ongoing customer engagements, Management expects Q4 2025 revenue to be around $127 million, representing annual 2025 revenues of $495 million, a record year for Camtek with expected strong growth of 15% over 2024.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "We are very pleased with our results and achievements this quarter. Similar to the prior quarters, Camtek continued to grow and deliver record performance, driven primarily by the ongoing increasing demand for high-performance computing for AI applications."

Continued Mr. Amit, "With the recent industry-wide announcements regarding large scale investments in data centers and AI applications, we anticipate that Camtek's annual growth will continue in 2026. At this stage, we expect that the revenues will be more second half weighted, following a somewhat slower start to the year."

Concluded Mr. Amit, "With Camtek's leading market position and the cutting-edge technological capabilities that we have recently added, we are well positioned to capitalize on the massive AI investments and to pursue significant growth while increasing our market share over the coming years."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $126.0 million. This compares to third quarter 2024 revenues of $112.3 million, a year-over-year growth of 12%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $63.0 million (50.0% of revenues), an increase of 13% compared to $55.9 million (49.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $64.9 million (51.5% of revenues), an increase of 14% compared to $57.1 million (50.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

Operating income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $31.9 million (25.3% of revenues), an increase of 7% compared to $29.6 million (26.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $37.6 million (29.9% of revenues), an increase of 10% compared to $34.2 million (30.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

During the third quarter, Camtek issued $500 million of 0% coupon convertible senior notes in a private offering and used some of the proceeds to repurchase notes from a prior offering. Consequently, a loss of $89 million was recorded in the GAAP results.

Net loss on a GAAP basis in the quarter, which includes the aforementioned loss, totaled $53.2 million, or ($1.16) per basic share, compared to net income of $32.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $40.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, an increase of 10% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $37.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of September 30, 2025, were $794.0 million compared to $ 543.9 million as of June 30, 2025. During the third quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $34.3 million. In addition, as mentioned earlier, Camtek raised $219 million, net, in new convertible debt, replacing a prior series of convertible debt.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, on November 10, 2025 at 09:00 ET (16:00 Israel time). Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO, and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link, which will provide access to the video call: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aq_SOaEvTAiVDABZPEc9Eg

For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial in link will be sent. For any problems in registering, please email Camtek's investor relations a few hours in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com within a few hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industries' leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)

September 30, December 31,

2025 2024

U.S. Dollars Assets





Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 199,671 126,224 Short-term deposits 382,450 231,000 Marketable securities 57,373 30,813 Trade accounts receivable, net 112,502 99,471 Inventories 126,492 111,204 Other current assets 21,337 21,347





Total current assets 899,825 620,059

















Long-term deposits 20,000 26,000 Marketable securities 134,460 87,115 Long-term inventory 16,131 11,879 Deferred tax asset, net 10,858 3,090 Other assets, net 2,493 2,001 Property, plant and equipment, net 62,214 54,196 Intangible assets, net 10,736 13,357 Goodwill 74,345 74,345





Total non- current assets 331,237 271,983





Total assets 1,231,062 892,042





Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable 33,232 46,630 Other current liabilities 85,463 77,280





Total current liabilities 118,695 123,910





Long-term liabilities



Deferred tax liabilities, net - 5,606 Other long-term liabilities 15,220 15,366 Convertible notes 519,111 197,925 Total long-term liabilities 534,331 218,897





Total liabilities 653,026 342,807





Commitments and contingencies









Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at

September 30, 2025, and at December 31, 2024;



47,858,633 issued shares at September 30, 2025, and 47,541,682 at

December 31, 2024;



45,766,257 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025, and 45,449,306 at

December 31, 2024 178 177 Additional paid-in capital 227,589 214,931 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,520 203 Retained earnings 350,647 335,822

579,934 551,133 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 shares as of September 30, 2025, and

December 31, 2024) (1,898) (1,898)





Total shareholders' equity 578,036 549,235





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,231,062 892,042







CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands)





Nine months ended Three months Year ended



September 30, ended September 30, December 31,



2025 2024 2025 2024 2024



U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars Revenues

367,948 311,941 125,993 112,340 429,234 Cost of revenues

181,731 160,122 62,951 56,484 219,283













Gross profit

186,217 151,819 63,042 55,856 209,951













Operating expenses:











Research and development

35,289 27,916 13,453 9,770 38,287 Selling, general and administrative

54,409 47,134 17,744 16,440 63,595 Total operating expenses

89,698 75,050 31,197 26,210 101,882













Operating income

96,519 76,769 31,845 29,646 108,069













Financial income, net

16,901 16,994 6,526 6,370 23,169 Other expenses

(100,932) - (100,932) - -













Income (loss) before income taxes

12,488 93,763 (62,561) 36,016 131,238













Income tax benefit (expense)

2,337 (8,257) 9,380 (3,273) (12,723)













Net income (loss)

14,825 85,506 (53,181) 32,743 118,515



Nine months ended Three months Year ended Earnings per share information: September 30, ended September 30, December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 2024

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars Basic net earnings (loss) per share (in US dollars) 0.32 1.89 (1.16) 0.72 2.62











Diluted net earnings (loss) per share (in US dollars) 0.32 1.73 (1.16) 0.66 2.42











Weighted average number of









ordinary shares outstanding :





















Basic 45,655 45,176 45,755 45,365 45,279











Diluted 49,502 49,333 45,755 49,437 49,369

Camtek Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results (In thousands, except share data)



Nine Months ended Three Months ended Year ended

September 30, September 30, December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 2024

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars Reported net income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 14,825 85,506 (53,181) 32,743 118,515











Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1) 2,268 4,684 968 650 5,334 Loss from extinguishment of Capital Notes (2) 88,682 - 88,682 - - Share-based compensation 12,586 10,723 4,383 3,614 14,775 Non-GAAP net income 118,361 100,913 40,852 37,007 138,624











Non–GAAP net income per

diluted share 2.42 2.05 0.82 0.75 2.83 Gross margin on GAAP basis 50.6 % 48.7 % 50.0 % 49.7 % 49.6 % Reported gross profit on GAAP basis 186,217 151,819 63,042 55,856 209,951 Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1) 2,285 5,192 1,065 610 5,802 Share-based compensation 2,094 1,602 750 596 2,197 Non- GAAP gross profit 190,596 158,613 64,857 57,062 217,950 Non-GAAP gross margin 51.8 % 50.8 % 51.5 % 50.8 % 50.8 %











Reported operating income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 96,519 76,769 31,845 29,646 108,069 Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1) 3,239 6,527 1,383 928 7,455 Share-based compensation 12,586 10,723 4,383 3,614 14,775 Non-GAAP operating income 112,344 94,019 37,611 34,188 130,299

(1) During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $2.3 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $0.5 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $1.8 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $1.0 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $1.0 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $1.0 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $0.5 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.4 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $4.7 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $3.4 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $1.8 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $0.9 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.4 million re-organization expenses, recorded under the general and administrative expenses line item. (5) $1.8 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.6 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (3) $0.3 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $5.3 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $3.4 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $2.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $1.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.4 million re-organization expenses, recorded under the general and administrative expenses line item. (5) $2.1 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item. (2) During the nine-month and three-month periods ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a loss of $88.7 million, consisting of: (1) $100.9 million from the extinguishment of Capital Notes recorded under the other expenses line item. (2) $12.3 million tax benefit recorded under the income tax benefit line item.

