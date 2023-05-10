CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

May 10, 2023, 06:00 ET
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Highlights of the First Quarter of 2023
- Quarterly revenues of $72.5 million; a 6% decrease year-over-year;
- GAAP operating income of $14.2 million; non-GAAP operating income of $17.4 million, representing an operating margin of 19.6% and 24.0% respectively;
- GAAP net income of $17.2 million and non-GAAP net income of $20.4 million;
- Positive operating cash-flow of $17 million.
Forward-Looking Expectations
For the second quarter, management expects similar level of revenues as achieved in the first quarter.
Management Comment
Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "We continue to see solid business, particularly in our main segment, Advanced Packaging, which accounted for 60% of our revenues. In the first quarter, we shipped multiple systems to six tier-1 customers in the Advanced Packaging and Heterogeneous Integration space, contributing more than 40% of quarterly revenues. Among others, we received a strategically important order for nine machines from a tier-1 customer for Advanced Packaging applications, to be delivered in the second and third quarters of this year."
Concluded Mr Amit "Following our strong growth in recent years and given the current slowdown in our end-markets, we are currently making efforts to optimize our cost structure, mainly on the gross margin level, while maintaining flexibility at the inventory level to support growth once the market picks up again. At the same time, we continue our investment in R&D with plans to release new products later this year."
First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $72.5 million. This compares to first quarter 2022 revenues of $77.2 million, a decrease of 6%, which reflect market trends.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $33.9 million (46.7% of revenues), a decline of 15% compared to a gross profit of $39.9 million (51.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $34.3 million (47.3% of revenues), a decline of 15% compared to a gross profit of $40.2 million (52.0% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.
Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $14.2 million (19.6% of revenues), a decrease of 27% compared to an operating profit of $19.5 million (25.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.
Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $17.4 million (24.0% of revenues), a decrease of 22% compared to $22.2 million (28.8% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $17.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.
Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $21.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.
Cash and cash equivalents and deposits, as of March 31, 2023, were $492.7 million compared to $478.7 million as of December 31, 2022. During the first quarter, the Company generated net operating cash of $17.1 million.
|
CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
U.S. Dollars (In thousands)
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
189,199
|
148,156
|
Short-term deposits
|
226,500
|
251,500
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
66,304
|
80,611
|
Inventories
|
64,536
|
65,541
|
Other current assets
|
15,032
|
11,156
|
Total current assets
|
561,571
|
556,964
|
Long-term deposits
|
77,000
|
79,000
|
Long term inventory
|
6,533
|
5,357
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
874
|
1,004
|
Other assets, net
|
1,566
|
1,024
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
35,213
|
33,141
|
Intangible assets, net
|
608
|
597
|
Total non-current assets
|
121,794
|
120,123
|
Total assets
|
683,365
|
677,087
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade accounts payable
|
28,059
|
31,667
|
Other current liabilities
|
46,394
|
56,833
|
Total current liabilities
|
74,453
|
88,500
|
Long term liabilities
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
8,356
|
8,748
|
Convertible notes
|
196,010
|
195,737
|
204,366
|
204,485
|
Total liabilities
|
278,819
|
292,985
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and at December 31, 2022;
|
46,665,240 issued shares at March 31, 2023 and 46,505,318 at December 31, 2022;
|
44,572,864 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 44,412,942 at December 31, 2022
|
175
|
175
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
190,304
|
187,105
|
Retained earnings
|
215,965
|
198,720
|
406,444
|
386,000
|
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022)
|
(1,898)
|
(1,898)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
404,546
|
384,102
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
683,365
|
677,087
|
Camtek Ltd.
|
Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
U.S. dollars (In thousands)
|
Revenues
|
72,457
|
77,166
|
320,909
|
Cost of revenues
|
38,593
|
37,308
|
161,053
|
Gross profit
|
33,864
|
39,858
|
159,856
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
7,554
|
7,677
|
28,859
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
12,115
|
12,655
|
49,499
|
Total operating expenses
|
19,669
|
20,332
|
78,358
|
Operating profit
|
14,195
|
19,526
|
81,498
|
Financial income, net
|
5,110
|
633
|
6,690
|
Income before incomes taxes
|
19,305
|
20,159
|
88,188
|
Income tax expense
|
(2,060)
|
(1,781)
|
(8,239)
|
Net income
|
17,245
|
18,378
|
79,949
|
Basic net earnings per share (in US dollars)
|
0.39
|
0.42
|
1.81
|
Diluted net earnings per share (in US dollars)
|
0.36
|
0.39
|
1.66
|
Weighted average number of
|
ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands):
|
Basic
|
44,522
|
43,852
|
44,158
|
Diluted
|
48,436
|
48,146
|
48,229
|
Camtek Ltd.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP result
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
Year ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
Reported net income attributable
|
17,245
|
18,378
|
79,949
|
Share-based compensation
|
3,194
|
2,665
|
10,523
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
20,439
|
21,043
|
90,472
|
Non –GAAP net income per share,
|
0.42
|
0.44
|
1.88
|
Gross margin on GAAP basis
|
46.7 %
|
51.6 %
|
49.8 %
|
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
|
33,864
|
39,858
|
159,856
|
Share-based compensation
|
392
|
302
|
1,217
|
Non- GAAP gross margin
|
47.3 %
|
52.0 %
|
50.2 %
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
34,256
|
40,160
|
161,073
|
Reported operating income
attributable to Camtek Ltd. on
|
14,195
|
19,526
|
81,498
|
Share-based compensation
|
3,194
|
2,665
|
10,523
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
17,389
|
22,191
|
92,021
|
