Camtek Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2019

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights of the Second Quarter 2019

Revenues were a record at $34.3 million , up 13% year-over-year;

, up 13% year-over-year; GAAP gross margin at 48.2% versus 48.9% in Q2 last year; Non-GAAP gross margin at 48.4% versus 49.0%;

GAAP operating income was $6.4 million and non-GAAP operating income was $7.0 million , representing margins of 18.5% and 20.5%, respectively;

and non-GAAP operating income was , representing margins of 18.5% and 20.5%, respectively; GAAP net income of $7.2 million or $0.19 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $6.7 million , or $0.18 per diluted share, representing year-over-year growth of 66% and 46%, respectively; and

or per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of , or per diluted share, representing year-over-year growth of 66% and 46%, respectively; and Operating cash flow of $7.3 million with $85.3 million in cash at quarter-end;

with in cash at quarter-end; Cash includes $16 million from the issuance of new shares to Chroma and a full earn-out payment of $1.3 million related to the sale of the PCB;

Dividend Announcement

Camtek's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.17 per share representing an aggregate distribution of approximately $6.5 million. The dividend will be paid on September 4, 2019 to all shareholders of record at the close of the NASDAQ Global Select Market on August 21, 2019.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit Camtek's CEO commented, "Camtek's second quarter results reflect our strong track record of execution with record revenues and robust profitability. This is despite the current weaker semiconductor market.

One of the consequences of the market uncertainty is that our customers are ordering equipment only for their short-term production needs and require short delivery times.

As a result, for the third quarter, while we still expect a solid level of revenues, our expectations are for revenues within the range of $31 - 33 million."

Continued Mr. Amit, "In the first half of 2019 we achieved an impressive revenue level of $68.3 million, 18% higher than in the first half of 2018, which itself was a record year for Camtek and the semiconductors industry. This performance demonstrates Camtek's strong position in the market. Fundamental market drivers for our equipment demand have not changed and Camtek is in an excellent position to win as the market ramps up."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $34.3 million. This compares to second quarter 2018 revenues of $30.5 million, a growth of 13%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $16.6 million (48.2% of revenues), up 11% compared to a gross profit of $14.9 million (48.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $16.6 million (48.4% of revenues), up 11% compared to a gross profit of $14.9 million (49.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $6.4 million (18.5% of revenues), up 35% compared to an operating profit of $4.7 million (15.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $7.0 million (20.5% of revenues), up 42% compared to $5.0 million (16.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $7.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, up 66% compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $6.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, up 46% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $4.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents, as of June 30, 2019, were $85.3 million compared to $54.9 million as of December 31, 2018. During the quarter the Company generated a positive operating cash flow of $7.3 million. In addition, the Company received an earn-out payment of $1.3 million related to the sale of the PCB business in 2017. Camtek also closed the Chroma transaction, receiving $16 million from the issuance of new shares.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a conference call today, August 6, 2019, at 10:00 am ET.

Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call.

US: 1-866-744-5399 at 9:30 am Eastern Time

Israel: 03-918-0685 at 4:30 pm Israel Time

International: +972-3-918-0685

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com beginning 24 hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

About Camtek Ltd.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry, price reductions as well as due to other risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC, that represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; (ii) certain Chroma transaction expenses; (iii) discontinued operations; and (iv) write off costs with regard to the FIT activities, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.

Camtek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)

June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018

U.S. Dollars (In thousands) Assets







Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 85,268

54,935 Trade accounts receivable, net 26,387

31,644 Inventories 29,809

30,109 Other current assets 2,464

2,613

Total current assets 143,928

119,301



Fixed assets, net *18,212

17,117

Long term inventory 2,462

2,056 Deferred tax asset 1,456

2,366 Other assets, net 231

231 Intangible assets, net 502

476



4,651

5,129

Total assets 166,791

141,547







Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities





Trade accounts payable 12,132

15,541 Other current liabilities *19,939

23,179

Total current liabilities 32,071

38,720

Long term liabilities





Other long term liabilities *2,495

1,420

2,495

1,420

Total liabilities 34,566

40,140

Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity





Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at

June 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018;





40,615,239issued shares at June 30, 2019 and 38,535,445 at

December 31, 2018;





38,522,863shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 36,443,069 at

December 31, 2018





157

151 Additional paid-in capital 99,469

81,873 Retained earnings 34,497

21,281

134,123

103,305 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of June 30, 2019 and December

31, 2018)

(1,898)

(1,898)

Total shareholders' equity 132,225

101,407

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 166,791

141,547

*Includes adjustment in respect of implementation of ASC 842 - Leases

















Camtek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share data)



Six Months ended

June 30,



Three Months ended

June 30,



Year ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

2018

U.S. dollars



U.S. dollars



U.S. dollars

Revenues 68,348

57,736

34,346

30,462

123,174 Cost of revenues 34,623

29,840

17,777

15,563

62,378



Gross profit 33,725

27,896

16,569

14,899

60,796







Research and development costs 7,727

6,955

3,803

3,406

14,581 Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,987

12,664

6,412

6,775

26,182

20,714

19,619

10,215

10,181

40,763

Operating income 13,011

8,277

6,354

4,718

20,033

Financial income, net 152

436

135

146

728

Income from continuing operations

















before income taxes 13,163

8,713

6,489

4,864

20,761

Income tax expense 1,110

848

463

533

2,030

Net income from continuing operations 12,053

7,865

6,026

4,331

18,731



















Discontinued operations *

















Income from discontinued operations



















Income before tax expense 1,257





1,257







Income tax expense 94

-

94

-

-

Net income from discontinued operations 1,163

-

1,163

-

-

Net income 13,216

7,865

7,189

4,331

18,731

*Relates to the earn-out payment received from the sale of the PCB business.

Net income (loss) per ordinary share:







Six months ended

June 30

Three months ended

June 30,

Year ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

2018

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars Basic earnings from continuing

operation 0.33

0.22

0.16

0.12

0.52



















Basic earnings from discontinued

operation 0.03

-

0.03

-

-



















Basic net earnings 0.36

0.22

0.19

0.12

0.52



















Diluted earnings from continuing

operation 0.32

0.22

0.16

0.12

0.51



















Diluted earnings from discontinued

operation 0.03

-

0.03

-

-



















Diluted net earnings 0.35

0.22

0.19

0.12

0.51



















Weighted average number of

















ordinary shares outstanding:





































Basic 36,644

36,050

36,816

36,090

36,190



















Diluted 37,476

36,512

37,734

36,632

36,747

Camtek Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results (In thousands, except share data)





















Six Months ended

June 30,

Three Months ended

June 30,

Year ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

2018

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars Reported net income (loss) attributable

to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 13,216

7,865

7,189

4,331

18,731 Share-based compensation 1,250

395

605

249

1,682 Chroma transaction expenses (1) 73

-

73

-

- Attributable to discontinued operations (1,163)

-

(1,163)

-

- Effect of FIT reorganization (2) -

506

-

-

506



















Non-GAAP net income 13,376

8,766

6,704

4,580

20,919



















Non–GAAP net income per diluted share 0.37

0.24

0.18

0.13

0.57 Gross margin on GAAP basis from

continuing operations 49.4%

48.4%

48.3%

48.9%

49.4% Reported gross profit on GAAP basis 33,725

27,896

16,569

14,899

60,796 Share-based compensation 122

44

61

28

167 Effect of FIT reorganization (1) -

-

-

-

205



















Non- GAAP gross margin 33,847

28,145

16,630

14,927

61,168 Non-GAAP gross profit 49.5%

48.8%

48.4%

49.0%

49.7%



















Reported operating income attributable

to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis from

continuing operations 13,011

8,277

6,354

4,718

20,033 Share-based compensation 1,250

395

605

249

1,682 Chroma transaction expenses (1) 73

-

73

-

- Effect of FIT reorganization (2) -

506

-

-

506 Non-GAAP operating income 14,334

9,178

7,032

4,967

22,221

(1) In the second quarter of 2019, certain transaction expenses were incurred in relation to the technological cooperation agreement with Chroma. These were recorded under operating expenses. (2) At the end of the first quarter of 2018, the Company ceased its efforts to utilize the remaining inventory and equipment related to FIT development and recorded a one-time write-off in the amount of $0.5 million, consisting of: (1) inventory write-offs of $0.2 million, recorded under the cost of revenue line item; and (2) fixed asset write-offs of $0.3 million recorded under operating expenses.

