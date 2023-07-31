CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023

31 Jul, 2023, 07:10 ET
Expecting continued growth fueled by chiplet modules and HBM driven by AI
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2023
- Quarterly revenues of $73.8 million; ahead of expectations;
- GAAP operating income of $14.9 million; non-GAAP operating income of $18.3 million, representing an operating margin of 20.2% and 24.8% respectively;
- GAAP net income of $18.5 million and non-GAAP net income of $21.9 million;
- Positive operating cash flow of $15.6 million.
Forward-Looking Expectations
Management expects third quarter revenues to be $77-79 million with continued growth in the fourth quarter and into 2024.
Management Comment
Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "We are pleased to see the improvement in our results from the first quarter, in terms of both revenues and margins. We are particularly encouraged by the momentum in the industry and the flow of orders. In addition to our recently reported 42 system orders received, a tier one HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) manufacturer has placed an order for 10 systems, and more orders for HBM applications are in the pipeline. We expect that chiplet modules and HBM will account for over 30% of our business in 2024.
Continued Mr Amit, "This will translate into initial growth in the second half of 2023 and to a full extent in 2024, that we believe will be a record year for Camtek. The momentum is fueled by the major industry investment in AI. Camtek's role as a key equipment supplier to the manufacturers of chiplet modules and HBM will benefit from this trend. With new technologies in the industry and the business momentum, we believe that 2024 will be an important step year in reaching our next milestone of becoming a 500-million-dollar company."
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $73.8 million, a decrease of 7% compared to the second quarter of 2022.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $35.0 million (47.4% of revenues), compared to a gross profit of $40.2 million (50.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $35.4 million (48.0% of revenues), compared to $40.5 million (50.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022.
Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $14.9 million (20.2% of revenues), compared to an operating profit of $20.9 million (26.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $18.3 million (24.8% of revenues), compared to $23.8 million (29.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $18.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $21.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $22.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.
Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, as of June 30, 2023 were $506.3 million compared to $492.7 million as of March 31, 2023. During the quarter, Camtek generated $15.6 million in operating cash flow.
ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.
Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.
Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.
|
CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
U.S. dollars
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
232,787
|
148,156
|
Short-term deposits
|
198,500
|
251,500
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
79,025
|
80,611
|
Inventories
|
61,207
|
65,541
|
Other current assets
|
14,998
|
11,156
|
Total current assets
|
586,517
|
556,964
|
Long-term deposits
|
75,000
|
79,000
|
Long term inventory
|
7,125
|
5,357
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
724
|
1,004
|
Other assets, net
|
2,557
|
1,024
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
37,131
|
33,141
|
Intangible assets, net
|
602
|
597
|
Total non-current assets
|
123,139
|
120,123
|
Total assets
|
709,656
|
677,087
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade accounts payable
|
31,238
|
31,667
|
Other current liabilities
|
45,529
|
56,833
|
Total current liabilities
|
76,767
|
88,500
|
Long-term liabilities
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
10,198
|
8,748
|
Convertible notes
|
196,284
|
195,737
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
206,482
|
204,485
|
Total liabilities
|
283,249
|
292,985
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
|
46,811,504 issued shares at June 30, 2023 and 46,505,318 at
|
44,719,128 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 44,412,942 at
|
175
|
175
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
193,626
|
187,105
|
Retained earnings
|
234,504
|
198,720
|
428,305
|
386,000
|
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 shares as of June 30, 2023 and
|
(1,898)
|
(1,898)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
426,407
|
384,102
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
709,656
|
677,087
|
Camtek Ltd.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
Six months ended
|
Three months
|
Year ended
|
June 30,
|
ended June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
Revenues
|
146,215
|
156,744
|
73,758
|
79,578
|
320,909
|
Cost of revenues
|
77,378
|
76,693
|
38,785
|
39,385
|
161,053
|
Gross profit
|
68,837
|
80,051
|
34,973
|
40,193
|
159,856
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development costs
|
15,672
|
15,199
|
8,118
|
7,522
|
28,859
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
24,037
|
24,451
|
11,922
|
11,796
|
49,499
|
Total operating expenses
|
39,709
|
39,650
|
20,040
|
19,318
|
78,358
|
Operating income
|
29,128
|
40,401
|
14,933
|
20,875
|
81,498
|
Financial income, net
|
10,864
|
860
|
5,754
|
227
|
6,690
|
Income before income taxes
|
39,992
|
41,261
|
20,687
|
21,102
|
88,188
|
Income tax expense
|
(4,208)
|
(3,700)
|
(2,148)
|
(1,919)
|
(8,239)
|
Net income
|
35,784
|
37,561
|
18,539
|
19,183
|
79,949
|
Earnings per share information:
|
Six months ended
|
Three months
|
Year ended
|
June 30,
|
ended June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
Basic net earnings per share
|
0.8
|
0.86
|
0.42
|
0.44
|
1.81
|
Diluted net earnings per share
|
0.74
|
0.78
|
0.38
|
0.4
|
1.66
|
Weighted average number of
|
ordinary shares outstanding
|
(in thousands):
|
Basic
|
44,562
|
43,929
|
44,572
|
44,006
|
44,158
|
Diluted
|
48,531
|
48,150
|
48,628
|
48,153
|
48,229
|
Camtek Ltd.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
Six Months ended
|
Three Months ended
|
Year ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30
|
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
Reported net income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis
|
35,784
|
37,561
|
18,539
|
19,183
|
79,949
|
Share-based compensation
|
6,520
|
5,592
|
3,326
|
2,927
|
10,523
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
42,304
|
43,153
|
21,865
|
22,110
|
90,472
|
Non–GAAP net income per diluted share
|
0.90
|
0.46
|
1.88
|
Gross margin on GAAP basis
|
47.1 %
|
51.1 %
|
47.4 %
|
50.5 %
|
49.8 %
|
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
|
68,837
|
80,051
|
34,973
|
40,193
|
159,856
|
Share-based compensation
|
807
|
628
|
415
|
326
|
1,217
|
Non- GAAP gross profit
|
69,644
|
80,679
|
35,388
|
40,519
|
161,073
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
47.6 %
|
51.5 %
|
48.0 %
|
50.9 %
|
50.2 %
|
Reported operating income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis
|
29,128
|
40,401
|
14,933
|
20,875
|
70,898
|
Share-based compensation
|
6,520
|
5,592
|
3,326
|
2,927
|
5,815
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
35,648
|
45,993
|
18,259
|
23,802
|
76,713
|
