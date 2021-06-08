Camtek Receives ~$60 Million In Orders Since Beginning Of April

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced, ahead of the Stifel 2021 virtual investor conference, that since the beginning of April it has received orders for inspection and metrology systems totaling about $60 million, predominantly for advanced packaging and front-end applications.

The systems are expected to be delivered primarily during the second half of 2021.

Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am pleased with the current flow of orders which strengthen our confidence that the business momentum will continue into the second half of 2021. 2021 is shaping up to be another record year for Camtek."

Camtek will be presenting at the upcoming Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference. The conference is scheduled to take place between June 8-10, 2021. Camtek's management will participate in a fireside chat session on June 8, at 8am ET, followed by one-on-one meetings. If you wish to arrange a meeting, please contact investor relations at Camtek.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release contains projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions that represent our views only as of the date they are made and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information, except as required by law. These forwardlooking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, including as a result of the effects of general economic conditions; the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners and contractors' business as a result of the outbreak and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Camtek's expected business in certain countries, particularly China, from which we expect to generate significant portion of our revenues for the coming few quarters, but also Taiwan and Korea, including the risks of deviations from our expectations regarding timing and size of orders from customers in these countries; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; increased competition in the industry; price reductions; as well as due to other risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Although Camtek believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements, including Camtek's outlook for 2021 and orders expected to be delivered, will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, Camtek undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

