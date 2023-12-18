Camtek Receives Order for 25 Metrology & Inspection Systems from a Leading OSAT for Advanced Packaging Applications

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced that it has received an order of 25 systems from a leading Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) for various Advanced Packaging applications. Delivery of the systems to the customer is expected in 2024.

Rafi Amit, CEO of Camtek commented, "This order is a repeat order from an OSAT who specializes in Advanced Packaging and specifically, Heterogeneous Integration. It affirms Camtek's ongoing commitment in providing industry-leading inspection and metrology solutions that meet the evolving demands of the semiconductor landscape. Our strong order flow is a testament to Camtek's leading market position and as we continue to receive notable orders such as this, it strengthens our confidence that 2024 will be a record year for Camtek."

For more information about Camtek Ltd. and its advanced inspection and metrology solutions, please visit www.camtek.com.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including our expectations and statements relating to the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market and the anticipated timing of delivery of the systems. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the future contribution of HBM and Chiplet applications to the Company business, the impact of any new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, such as changes in U.S. trade policies; the effect of the evolving nature of the recent war in Gaza between Israel and the Hamas; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972 4 604 8308

Mobile: +972 54 900 7100

[email protected]

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS

EK Global Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040

camtek@ekgir.com

SOURCE Camtek Ltd.