Camtek Schedules second Quarter 2023 Results Release and Conference Call for July 31, 2023

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (Nasdaq: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the second quarter 2023 on Monday, July 31, 2023. 

The Company will also host a video conference call on the same day via Zoom, starting at 9:00 am ET. Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Eisenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the Zoom call, please register at the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pV6GHff9Se2rqbF_JJbxLw

Following registration, you will be sent the link to the conference call which is accessible either via the Zoom app, or alternatively from a dial-in telephone number. If you have an issue with registration, please contact the Camtek investor relations team well in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay through the same link, or from a link to the recording on Camtek's website beginning 24 hours after the call.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

CAMTEK LTD.
Moshe Eisenberg, CFO 
Tel: +972 4 604 8308
Mobile: +972 54 900 7100
[email protected]

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS   
EK Global Investor Relations
Ehud Helft 
Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040
[email protected]

