Can a robot outplay the Chinese at ping pong?

04 Dec, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn about robot playing ping pong:

Do you know why ping pong isn't popular in the U.S.? Because Americans aren't fans of chasing after the ball every time it flies off the table. But imagine if we had this bot, the Pongbot. Then, actually, it would become a lot more fun.

This video shows fancy ping-pong robot, a calligraphy writing machine, a giant AI model, smart glasses and a digital avatar. They are among the exhibits in the Digital Technology zone at the first China Int’l Supply Chain Expo. Watch it and see how digital technology can transform our lives.
This Pongbot is developed by Future Mind, a Chinese start-up. However, there's a very complex chain behind robot manufacturing. For instance, its chips come from the American company Qualcomm.

This is just one of the booths in the Digital Technology zone at the first China Int'l Supply Chain Expo (CISCE). In this section, more than 70 domestic and international companies are demonstrating through their innovative exhibits how digital technology can transform our lives.

Calligraphy is known as one of the four arts revered by Chinese ancient scholars. A robot can help an American produce calligraphy surpassing that of the average Chinese person. And we can ask the giant AI model to make a painting as well.

"We're showcasing our latest giant AI model, SparkDesk 3.0", said Jiang Tao, Senior Vice President and Co-founder of iFLYTEK CO., LTD. "It's trained entirely on China's computing power. We currently have 5 million partners working on our AI platform, including 270,000 overseas partners."

"China's advantages in digital technology are mainly reflected in three aspects: First, we have the world's largest unified market, which is unmatched by any other country. Second, we have a highly skilled pool of engineers. Third, we have the best manufacturing industry chain in the world, so, if you have an idea, you can quickly turn it into a product," he said.

A few years ago, smart glasses were basically just a concept. You probably saw Tom Cruise wearing a pair in Mission: Impossible. But in reality, smart glasses were not only expensive, but they're also fraught with tons of problems. But at this expo, I have found at the Booth of ZTE the perfect pair. It has breathtaking picture quality, impressive sound and it's private and high compatibility. It can be used as a teleprompter.

Uniclone is a company that can create for customers digital avatar in 30 minutes. This Uniclone can provide services to ordinary users, and can also be used for image endorsements by companies to engage customers, according to Liu Zheng, the Founder and CEO of the company. "At the CISCE, we met some potential partners. With the rapid growth of China's digital technology industry, I am confident that our company will grow alongside both upstream and downstream enterprises," he said.

That's all for today. I really hate to say goodbye, but I need to take a break myself. So, I will let my digital avatar, my Uniclone, say goodbye. The exhibits here are fascinating! If you have the time, you must come and see them for yourself. Maybe you can even ask my digital double to show you around!

