Can-Am and MeatEater Fortify Partnership to Champion Hunting, Conservation, and Outdoor Adventure

VALCOURT, QC, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Can-Am, iconic brand of BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO), is proud to announce an expanded partnership with MeatEater, one of the leading voices in outdoor lifestyle and conservation. While the two brands have worked together in the past, this new chapter of the relationship will see Can-Am join the Official MeatEater Partnership Program as MeatEater's exclusive powersports partner. This collaboration represents the shared ethos of the brands, highlighting their commitment to ethical and sustainable hunting and fishing practices and the pursuit of adventure in the outdoors.

Steven Rinella, founder of MeatEater, counts on his Can-Am Defender to get into the backcountry. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

As part of this partnership, Can-Am products will be featured in MeatEater content across all media, from the "MeatEater" television series, whose 13th season debuted on Monday, October 20, to the MeatEater Podcast Network, and the company's engaging social media content. Can-Am will supply Steven Rinella and the MeatEater talent Crew with all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and side-by-sides (SSV) that are specifically equipped for their outdoor pursuits, including in this season of MeatEater's flagship television program airing across Sportsman Channel (on cable), YouTube (@MeatEaterTV), Samsung (MeatEater Channel), and other leading ad-supported video on demand platforms. Whether it's hauling gear, accessing remote locations, or simply enjoying the ride, the versatile Defender and Outlander vehicles by Can-Am are purpose-built for fueling adventure. In addition to Can-Am products, the MeatEater team will have access to the full line of BRP products, including Sea-Doo watercrafts and Ski-Doo snowmobiles.

"At Can-Am, we build ATVs and SSVs that help people go farther into the wild, and this partnership with MeatEater is about making sure those wild places remain open, respected, and enjoyed for generations to come," said Jeremi Doyon-Roch, Marketing Director at Can-Am Off-Road. "As one of the most authentic voices in the hunting and outdoor community, MeatEater is the perfect partner for Can-Am to showcase the versatility and real-world applications of our machines."

"Our mission has always been to inspire people to experience the outdoors in meaningful ways," said Andrew Barge, Chief Content Officer at MeatEater. "By partnering with Can-Am and their family of brands, we're equipping our crew, and our audience, with the tools to go farther, explore deeper, and discover new frontiers in outdoor adventure."

"I've been using and recommending Can-Am products for years, and I'm excited to hit the trails this winter on my Ski-Doo snowmobile," said Steven Rinella. "This partnership makes perfect sense for MeatEater, because it's built on a genuine love for the equipment."

Together, Can-Am and MeatEater are committed to inspiring a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts to explore responsibly, hunt ethically, and protect access to the outdoors for years to come. To learn more about the partnership and explore the lineup of Can-Am vehicles, visit www.can-am.brp.com or https://www.themeateater.com/about-us/official-partners .

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

About MeatEater, Inc.

MeatEater, Inc. is an outdoor lifestyle media and consumer products company founded by renowned writer and TV/podcast personality Steven Rinella. Host of the long-running TV series "MeatEater" and "The MeatEater Podcast" (among the top ten sports podcasts), Rinella has gained wide popularity with hunters, anglers, and others through his passion for outdoor adventure and wild foods, as well as his strong commitment to conservation. With the belief that a deeper understanding of the natural world enriches all of our lives, MeatEater brings together leading influencers in the categories of hunting, fishing, wild foods, and conservation to provide a community of fans with premium content, apparel, equipment, and experiences. MeatEater, Inc. is the parent company of First Lite (technical hunting apparel), FHF Gear (outdoor accessories), Phelps Game Calls, and Dave Smith Decoys. MeatEater's video content is distributed via Netflix, Outdoor Sportsman Group cable networks, YouTube, its website www.themeateater.com , its own free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel on Samsung and other platforms, and numerous ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) platforms including Roku, PlutoTV, Tubi, Vizio, and Amazon Prime Video. The company is based in Bozeman, MT.

