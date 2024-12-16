Can-Am Set to Race Dakar Rally for the First Time with the Maverick R Platform

Francisco "Chaleco" Lopez, 49, Chile , three-time Dakar UTV Champion, 2022 World Rally Raid T3 Champion

Sara Price, 32, USA, 2023 Dakar Rally stage winner

Hunter Miller, 38, USA, 2020 King of the Hammers UTV Champion

Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli, 28, Argentina, 3 Dakar Rally stage wins

"The Dakar Rally is always the focal point of our racing calendar," said Jean-Francois Leclerc, BRP Race Manager. "This year, we're taking our Dakar efforts a step further with the introduction of the Maverick R and an excellent team of drivers. Our team of engineers and mechanics have been working diligently on the car to optimize performance and meet the regulatory requirements from the FIA, the International Automobile Federation. With the help of our partners at South Racing and our talented team of drivers, we're looking forward to another strong result at Dakar."

The 2025 Dakar Rally will mark the first FIA-sanctioned race for the Can-Am Maverick R as a homologated vehicle. Introduced for the 2024 model year, the revolutionary Maverick R quickly found success at iconic desert races like Vegas to Reno, the Silver State 300 and the Baja 1000. South Racing has also tested the Maverick R in select Rally Raid races in the "Experimental" category, where the new platform showed incredible potential.

Since 2018, Can-Am and South Racing have earned six consecutive Dakar Rally wins. The 2025 edition of the rally marks a new chapter, as all of the previous wins came with the proven Can-Am Maverick X3 platform. The advancements of the Maverick R platform – from the innovative tall-knuckle suspension design, to the high-performance seven-speed dual-clutch-transmission and turbo-charged three-cylinder Rotax engine – are well-suited to the challenging terrain of Saudi Arabia.

The Can-Am factory drivers will start the 12-day, 8000-kilometer race on January 3, 2025 in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, and the winner will be crowned on January 17, 2025, in Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia. Follow along on the Can-Am Off-Road social media channels for updates throughout the race.

