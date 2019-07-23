CAN Capital Welcomes John McNeill, New Chief Financial Officer

KENNESAW, Ga., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAN Capital, a leading provider of small business working capital loans, is pleased to announce the hiring of John McNeill as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). McNeill brings to the company a deep expertise in corporate finance, accounting, treasury and a growth orientation well suited for CAN's current expansion.

McNeill has been a mainstay in the Atlanta financial services industry. He joins CAN from Ocwen Financial Corporation where he served as Senior Vice President of Servicing Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations. Before that, he served as Vice President of Finance and Treasurer at Home Loan Servicing Solutions, and has also worked in various financial capacities at WestRock and KPMG. He earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia, his MBA at the Goizueta Business School at Emory University, and is a CPA and CFA Charterholder.

"I am very excited to be joining the team and having the opportunity to help the company build on its recent momentum and, ultimately, capitalize on its growth potential," said McNeill. "I admire CAN Capital's long history of providing much needed capital to small businesses and look forward to working with our customers, partners, and team during the next chapter of its business expansion."

CEO Edward J. Siciliano spoke about McNeill's role in CAN's promising future: "I'm excited to work with John and benefit from his experience as we establish CAN as the market leader in small business lending on a national scope," Siciliano added, "John's the perfect fit to drive our corporate finance activities in the upcoming expansion years."

The entire CAN Capital team welcomes John, who, along with our dedicated group of CAN Capital team members, is here to support our mission of helping every small business succeed.

About CAN Capital

CAN Capital, Inc., established in 1998, is the pioneer in alternative small business finance, having provided access to over $7 billion in capital for over 81,000 small businesses in a wide range of locations and different business types. As a technology powered financial services provider, CAN Capital uses innovative and proprietary risk models combined with daily performance data to evaluate business performance and facilitate access to capital for entrepreneurs in a fast and efficient way.

CAN Capital, Inc. makes capital available to businesses through business loans made by WebBank, member FDIC, and through Merchant Cash Advances made by CAN Capital's subsidiary CAN Capital Merchant Services, Inc. ©2019 CAN Capital. All rights reserved

