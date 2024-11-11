BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on the China-U.S. relationship:

Of course they can.

Can China and the U.S. coexist in peace?

Since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1979, peaceful coexistence has been the ongoing theme of their bilateral relationship, on which basis the two countries have collaborated closely in almost all the realms, achieving win-win results. The close relationship is beneficial for both countries, while making historical contributions to the peace, stability and development of the Asia-Pacific region and the world. In economy and trade alone, the trade volume between the two countries increased over 200-fold during the past 45 years, and the two-way stock-of-investment exceeded 260 billion USD.

Therefore, all instances of successful bilateral collaboration since 1979 have proven that China and the U.S. can not only coexist in peace, but also realize common development and furthermore bring benefits to the two countries. The U.S. and China are the top two economies in the world, and they are also two military powerhouses, both possessing nuclear weapons. If these two powers cannot coexist in peace, and start a cold war or even a hot war, it would be an engulfing disaster for the two countries and the world. Hence, one can say, China and the U.S. coexisting in peace is the only viable path and a responsible act for the people of the two countries, for the peace and stability of the world, and for the future of humanity.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

Can China and the U.S. coexist in peace?

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2024-11/11/content_117539466.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn