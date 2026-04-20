Can Pets Help You Live Longer? New Research to Investigate the Link Between Pet Ownership, Psychosocial and Health Behaviors, and Mortality Among Older Adults

Human Animal Bond Research Institute Awards Grant to the University of Guelph

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) today announced a new grant to identify and quantify possible psychosocial mechanisms by which pet ownership influences mortality among older adults in Canada. The grant for this project was awarded to the University of Guelph under the supervision of Principal Investigator Dr. Lauren Grant, Assistant Professor of Environmental and Public Health, Department of Population Medicine, Ontario Veterinary College, University of Guelph.

HABRI awards a grant to the University of Guelph

Researchers will analyze data collected from the Canadian Community Health Survey - Healthy Aging (CCHS), as well as the Canadian Vital Statistics Death Database, to quantify these mechanisms. Using longitudinal data and mediation analysis, the research aims to differentiate the direct and indirect effects of pet ownership on all-cause and cause-specific mortality, providing a robust understanding of how pets may enhance longevity through improved psychosocial and health behaviors, including companionship, isolation, loneliness, physical activity and body mass index.

"This is the first path or mediation analysis of pet ownership, psychosocial variables, health behaviors and multiple mortality outcomes among older adults using linked health survey and mortality records," said Dr. Lauren Grant. "This information can be used by clinicians in practice to convey how pet ownership can improve healthy aging."

"Solid science links pet ownership to healthy aging, increased longevity and reduced loneliness," said Steven Feldman, President, HABRI. "HABRI is proud to support this important study to explore these connections more deeply, enhancing our understanding of the profound benefits of the human-animal bond."

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org.

CONTACT: Hayley Maynard

614-701-8205

[email protected]

SOURCE Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI)