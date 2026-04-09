CAN YOU HANDLE THE HEAT? BULDAK TURNS SPICY CHALLENGES INTO SHAREABLE ENTERTAINMENT

Buldak's "Heat Match" Show, Produced by Nectar, Will Bring 10 Strangers Together in Indio, CA This Weekend Through a Series of Spicy Challenges Where Heat Drives Real Reactions and Connections

Tune-In to the Premiere of The Hottest Dating Show in the Desert on Saturday, April 11th at 12:00PM PT on YouTube

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Foods, the parent company of social media's most viral instant noodles, Buldak, is turning up the temperature this spring to prove that heat is the most honest compatibility test in the world.

Ten single and spicy personalities will board the Buldak Bus as they journey to Indio, CA, and to the desert’s hottest parties, while being tested for compatibility, chemistry, and their tolerance of Buldak’s signature heat along the way.

"Heat Match," the first-ever reality dating show to take place during music's hottest weekend, will challenge contestants' tolerance of spicy foods for real and document their unfiltered reactions as they look for love in the desert. In a world of swipe culture , situationships, and first date-fronting, Buldak is simplifying the dating game at one of the biggest cultural events of the year by asking the question: "can you handle my heat?"

Beginning on Thursday, April 9th, ten single and spicy personalities – including Love Island's Imani Wheeler, Too Hot To Handle's Kayla Richart, and content creator and entrepreneur Austin Sprinz will board the Buldak Bus as they journey to Indio, CA, and to the desert's hottest parties, while being tested for compatibility, chemistry, and their tolerance of Buldak's signature heat along the way.

The first episode of "Heat Match", produced and distributed by Nectar, will premiere on Saturday, April 11th at 12:00PM PT on Nectar's YouTube channels. Fans can also follow along on Buldak and Nectar's Instagram and TikTok for highlights and behind the scenes content. Buldak's hottest new couple will then be revealed during the final episode of the two-part series on Saturday April 18th at 12:00PM PT.

Youngsik Shin, CEO of Samyang America stated: "Our campaign goes beyond the traditional and reflects Buldak's bold and unconventional spirit. We are turning live connections into entertainment, extending the experience beyond the desert and creating culturally relevant content that audiences can watch, share and engage with anywhere in the world."

ABOUT SAMYANG FOODS

Samyang Foods is the originator of South Korea's first instant ramen, launched in 1963. Over six decades, the company has expanded its portfolio of globally beloved brands, including Buldak, Tangle and Samyang, bringing bold flavor, culinary creativity and innovation to consumers around the world.

ABOUT NECTAR

Nectar, from Jubilee Media, explores how Gen Z dates today through original content distributed across platforms. Through unscripted formats and its hit series like Versus 1, Swipe or Swap, and Nectarhouse, along with its mobile app centered on connection, Nectar brings people together to capture how they connect, communicate, and navigate relationships in real time. Built on the idea that dating is one of the fastest ways to understand yourself, Nectar leans into the good, the awkward, and the raw reality of how people really show up in love. It's a place to watch, relate, and see how people really show up in love.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Brian Rubin, [email protected]

Peter Quinn, [email protected]

SOURCE Samyang America