Samyang Foods Ignites the U.S. Mac & Cheese Category with Bold New Buldak Innovation

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Foods, the global culinary pioneer behind the viral Buldak heat sensation, announced today the official launch of Buldak Mac & Cheese. Widely recognized as the gold standard for hot and spicy flavor, Buldak has become a top-of-mind icon for consumers and fans seeking intense heat and bold taste experiences. This strategic expansion brings Samyang's legendary spice profile to the heart of American comfort food, marking its first entry into the category with a bold and disruptive new take on a beloved classic.

Buldak Mac & Cheese

The U.S. Mac & Cheese market has seen a recent slowdown in meaningful innovation, creating a clear opportunity for fresh perspectives and modern flavor expression. Buldak Mac & Cheese enters the category as a bold new disruptor challenging the traditionally mild, often stagnant aisle with a punch of globally inspired heat and creativity. As an exclusive launch at Walmart, the brand is introducing a new level of innovation to the shelf, delivering a next-generation take on Mac & Cheese designed to resonate with today's evolving consumer palate.

Launching in two bold varieties, Sweet Corn Buldak Mac & Cheese and the fan-favorite Carbonara Buldak Mac & Cheese deliver a unique fusion of creamy indulgence and signature heat. Both flavors will be available exclusively at Walmart from May through late fall, offering consumers a craveable and elevated experience that redefines expectations for the category.

"Traditional Mac & Cheese has remained unchanged for decades, leaving a massive opportunity for a product that speaks to the modern palate," said Youngsik Shin, CEO at Samyang America. "By combining the creamy indulgence of Mac & Cheese with the signature Buldak sauce, we are creating an entirely new eating occasion that moves beyond the pantry staple into a cultural experience."

Buldak Mac & Cheese brings together high-quality pasta and rich cheese sauce with the authentic, world-renowned spicy kick of Buldak, delivering a bold flavor fusion designed to stand out. The launch builds on the brand's sustained cultural momentum, fueled by a constant stream of user-generated content and viral social engagement across platforms. From viral taste tests to creative recipe hacks, fans continue to drive discovery and conversation organically, reinforcing Buldak's position at the center of heat-driven food culture. Over the past decade, Buldak has consistently surfaced across social media feeds and algorithms, building a strong digital presence and a loyal fanbase driven by ongoing viral momentum and engagement.

In addition to product innovation, the launch is also sparking early organic consumer conversation around the evolving Buldak character universe. Consumers are engaging with the new character design in real time, with initial reactions ranging from confusion ("Is this Hochi?") to growing speculation and discussion around the character, including references and curiosity about Peppo. This dialogue reflects both a strong emotional attachment to Hochi and an active interest in the brand's evolving narrative. Rather than a redesign or replacement, Samyang is intentionally expanding the Buldak universe by introducing Peppo as a new character that exists alongside Hochi within a broader, evolving brand world. This real-time discovery highlights the depth of consumer engagement and reinforces the cultural relevance of the brand even ahead of full-scale rollout.

Buldak Mac & Cheese is rolling out nationwide and will be available exclusively at Walmart.com from May through late fall. For more information about Samyang Foods and Buldak Mac & Cheese, please visit samyangamerica.com and Walmart.com.

ABOUT SAMYANG FOODS

Samyang Foods is the originator of South Korea's first instant ramen, launched in 1963. Over six decades, the company has expanded its portfolio of globally beloved brands, including Buldak, Tangle and Samyang, bringing bold flavor, culinary creativity and innovation to consumers around the world.

Media Contact:

Brian Rubin, [email protected]

Peter Quinn, [email protected]

SOURCE Samyang America