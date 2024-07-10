CAN YOU HANDLE THE HEAT? BURGER KING® INTRODUCES ALL-NEW FIERY MENU

Starting July 18, BK restaurants across the U.S.* will roll out the Fiery Menu including five new items varying in levels of spice – from mild to wild.

MIAMI, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burger King is no stranger to bold spice and flavor, bringing Guests recent menu items like Fiery Nuggets, Spicy Chicken Fries, the Ghost Pepper Whopper sandwich, and years of other spicy innovations. This summer, BK is once again inviting Guests to embrace the heat and fan the flames of an all-new Fiery Menu*.

Starting July 18, BK restaurants across the U.S. will roll out the Fiery Menu including five new items varying in levels of spice - from mild to wild.

Available nationwide for a limited time starting July 18, the Fiery Menu offers five all new BK menu items – varying from entrees to snacking – that are sure to have everyone feeling the heat. With spice levels ranging from mild to wild, these menu additions make it easy for heat seekers to have it their way. The complete Fiery Menu lineup includes:

Fiery Strawberry & Sprite ® ** (Spice Level 1): Sprite ® taken up a notch with a Fiery strawberry puree for a refreshing sip with just enough kick to leave you wanting more. An exclusive first of its kind at BK.





(Spice Level 1): Sprite taken up a notch with a Fiery strawberry puree for a refreshing sip with just enough kick to leave you wanting more. An exclusive first of its kind at BK. Fiery Mozzarella Fries (Spice Level 2) : Available in four, eight and 12 pieces, enjoy the new fry-shaped mozzarella sticks filled with melty mozzarella cheese and peppers that are fried until crispy and kicked up a notch with Fiery Calabrian pepper breading for our ultimate flavor and heat.





(Spice Level 2) Available in four, eight and 12 pieces, enjoy the new fry-shaped mozzarella sticks filled with melty mozzarella cheese and peppers that are fried until crispy and kicked up a notch with Fiery Calabrian pepper breading for our ultimate flavor and heat. Fiery Bacon Whopper (Spice Level 3): The Fiery Bacon Whopper features 1/4 lb*** flame-grilled beef with crispy Fiery-seasoned bacon, pepper jack cheese, juicy tomatoes, crispy lettuce and a creamy Fiery sauce – all on a toasted sesame seed bun.





(Spice Level 3): The Fiery Bacon Whopper features 1/4 lb*** flame-grilled beef with crispy Fiery-seasoned bacon, pepper jack cheese, juicy tomatoes, crispy lettuce and a creamy Fiery sauce – all on a toasted sesame seed bun. Fiery Chicken Fries (Spice Level 4): Available in four, eight and 12 pieces, the iconic crispy white meat Chicken Fries are marinated with a Fiery seasoning and coated in savory garlic and pepper breading.





(Spice Level 4): Available in four, eight and 12 pieces, the iconic crispy white meat Chicken Fries are marinated with a Fiery seasoning and coated in savory garlic and pepper breading. Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Spice Level 5): This chicken sandwich features a crispy white meat breast filet coated with a Fiery glaze and topped with crispy Fiery-seasoned bacon, pepper jack cheese, juicy tomatoes, crispy lettuce and creamy Fiery sauce – all on a toasted bun.

"We know that our Guests crave spice packed full of flavor when they come to BK, but spice looks different for everybody," says Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. "As a brand that is built on letting Guests "Have It Your Way", we're excited to offer a range of products that appeal to everyone – from those who want just a little kick to those who can't get enough heat."

And, for those looking for the perfect accompaniment to sooth those spicy sensations, Burger King is now offering Hidden Valley Ranch® dip cups, which are included with orders of the new Fiery Mozzarella Fries and Fiery Chicken Fries. Unlike the Fiery Menu that will be offered for a limited time, Hidden Valley Ranch is here to stay and available to add to any order nationwide. Whether you dip it, dunk it or pour it, Hidden Valley Ranch makes for a delicious addition to any order, whether Fiery or simply flame-grilled.

To find your nearest restaurant and learn more about the new Fiery Menu, please visit www.bk.com.

ABOUT BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global quick service hamburger chain known for food quality and value and as the only place guests can get the iconic flame grilled Whopper® sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 19,000 locations in more than 120 countries and U.S. territories. Nearly all Burger King® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the official brand website at www.bk.com or the newsroom at news.bk.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Hidden Valley Ranch

Founded in 1954, Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and America's favorite ranch.*. Bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch and Hidden Valley Ranch Seasonings & Packets come in a variety of flavors and forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love across all mealtime and snacking occasions. Hidden Valley Ranch products, including Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning, Dressing & Dip Mix, Hidden Valley Restaurant-Style Ranch Dressing Recipe Mix, Plant Powered Hidden Valley Ranch Topping & Dressing and more, can be found in grocery retailers nationwide and online. Follow us! www.instagram.com/hidden.valley/ and www.tiktok.com/@hiddenvalleyranch. Learn more at HiddenValley.com. CLX-B

